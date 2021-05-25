Cerberus Sentinel Partners with Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO) (“Cerberus Sentinel”), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm, has appointed Gateway Group, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the company.



Gateway will work closely with Cerberus Sentinel’s management over the coming months to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing road shows and securing invitations to select financial conferences and events, including its annual Gateway Conference.

“As a managed cybersecurity, compliance, and culture-based company, we find our customers value our holistic approach and comprehensive cyber security services,” said David Jemmett, founder and CEO of Cerberus Sentinel. “By bringing together teams of experienced and specialized cyber security professionals with a shared culture and aligned as shareholders, we are building a world-class security ecosystem to address the growing number of cybersecurity threats and the costs associated with them. With trillions of dollars lost to cybercrime, Cerberus Sentinel is positioned to capitalize on this significant market opportunity.

“We believe that the timing is right to engage an experienced investor relations firm to expand our outreach and communicate our cybersecurity consulting and managed services story to a wider institutional audience. Gateway has a proven track record in helping leading emerging growth companies like ours to elevate their profiles within the institutional investment community and we look forward to working closely with their team to broaden the reach of our message and increase the awareness of Cerberus Sentinel’s compelling investment thesis.”

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed cybersecurity and compliance services plus culture program. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, Gateway has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Company Contact:

Charles J. Zigmund, Vice President

Cerberus Sentinel

617-838-4183

charles.zigmund@cerberussentinel.com

Investor Relations:

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

CISO@gatewayir.com

Public Relations:

Cathy Morley Foster

Eskenzi PR

925-708-7893

cathy@eskenzipr.com