North America Radon Detectors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Application

The growing demand for efficient radon detection systems owing to rise in challenging customer and industry demands across the world is anticipated to fuel the development of advanced radon detectors that are integrated with technologies and features relevant to changing customer preferences/requirements. From initial testing method using charcoal canisters, the radon detection solution providers are now offering radon detectors that provide digital and continuous radon detection and are integrated with sophisticated sensors and digital displays. The unreliable test results due to inefficient older systems, growing trend of technology integration, smart home trend, and rising awareness of radon detector benefits are among the key factors that are encouraging market players to innovate and offer advanced radon detectors to meet end-customer demands and expectations. The increasing demand for digital radon monitors that provide accurate and reliable testing over both short-term and long-term is further boosting the growth of North America radon detectors market. The key market players such as Airthings, Radonova, SunRADON LLC, and Bertin Instruments are offering a complete suite for radon detection with dedicated software, apps, cloud services, connectivity options with smart home devices such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Hence, the growing integration of advanced and innovative features in radon detectors by key players for enhanced customer experience is anticipated to fuel the growth of North America radon detectors market during the forecast period.



In the radon detectors market, North America is the largest market in terms of revenue share, and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.The region is characterized by the presence of countries such as the US and Canada, where the adoption of redon detectors is quite high owing to the huge presence of key solution providers and high awareness of harmful effects of radon levels.



Thus, any impact on the economic growth of the region will impact the growth of the market in a negative manner.At present, the US is the world’s worst affected country due to COVID-19 outbreak.



Due to COVID-19 outbreak, there is a decline in company sales and marketing activities, product launches, temporary shutdown of businesses, and disruptions in supply chain and manufacturing activities in the past year.All these factors have negatively impacted the growth of the radon detectors market.



However, through ongoing restructuring efforts taken by companies to tackle the supply chain issues and to increase coordination with sales partners may help in reducing the negative impact to some extent.



Based on application, the commercial segment led the radon detectors market in 2019.Radon detectors can be deployed in various places, such as schools, daycare centers, healthcare facilities, and private & government offices.



Apart from residential buildings, offices and schools have also found high radon levels.Commercial buildings are also equipped with radon detectors to test the harmful gas at least one time a year for the personal safety of employees and students.



The International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Labour Office have approved the significance of controlling radon exposure in workplaces, such as waterworks, caves, underground stores and shopping centers, spas, factories, shops, public offices, and buildings, which is ultimately driving the growth of the radon detectors Market.



