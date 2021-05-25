﻿

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 24 May 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1033.3p

- including income, 1038.9p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1021.7p

- including income, 1027.3p

