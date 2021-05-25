Asia-Pacific Cross-border and Remittance Service Market Report 2021: Need for Faster Payment Services and Lower Transaction Fees Creates New Growth Opportunities

Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitalization and Data Analytics are Driving Asia-Pacific Cross-border and Remittance Service Market Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study discusses the strategic imperatives that impact the market, drivers and restraints that influence growth, and opportunities that participants can leverage to grow in this market. In terms of geography, the study examines Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, India, and the Philippines.

2020 was marked by pervasive disruption, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which created growth opportunities for cross-border and remittance service providers. The market witnessed a rise in digital adoption rates (15% YoY growth rate in 2020).

Rapidly advancing technologies, evolving customer expectations, and a changing regulatory landscape are driving the automation of cross-border and remittance services. Financial technology innovation-from mobile remittance and mobile payment to cryptocurrency-have captured the attention of customers, regulatory bodies, and market participants.

From a service provider perspective, these rapid changes can threaten the traditional structure of the financial space; however, they can also open up opportunities for business growth.

The ubiquitous nature of mobile phones provides the necessary platform for consumers to perform convenient and safe digital financial services without hassle. For instance, with digital remittance services, consumers can carry out remittance transactions without having to go to a bank or a physical store.

Moreover, as digital financial services evolve, and as mobile devices and data services become more reasonably priced, the merging of solutions and platforms implies that commerce can be conducted on all devices. Consumers will also look for more channels on which they can spend the digital currency they have received from their home country. As a result, providers need to create flexible solutions that can make adjustments quickly and seamlessly while continuing to find sustainable revenue streams.

Digital channels in remittance and payment platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions have received a boost due to dynamic consumer behaviour; however, to provide an enhanced customer experience, in-depth consideration of technology is required. Technology developers and neo bank providers will continue to innovate, deliver new features and services, and leverage new business models to raise PaaS appeal and adoption among a larger customer audience. Agile development, cloud architecture, and mobile-first solutions will be the key enablers of accelerated innovation and cost-effective provider operations.

New business solutions that are built in a modular manner - wherein financial service providers can process transactions at the edge of the network without having to use premise-based systems - are expected to impact demand for white-label payment and remittance platforms. These innovative offerings will enable emerging fintech providers and micro businesses with payment capabilities in their portfolios, that is, they will not have to develop these from the ground up.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Cross-border and Remittance Service Industry

Porter's 5 Forces - An Analysis

Porter's Five Forces for Investors

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC Cross-border and Remittance Service Market

Scope of Analysis

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Transaction Value Forecast

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Malaysia

Market Analysis

Competitive Structure

Key Trends

4. Key Trends

Trend 1 - Real-time Cross-border Settlement will Enable Global Digital Payments

Trend 2 - Use of Technology in Payments will Continue to Increase

Trend 3 - Payment Platform-as-a-Service (PPAS) Model will Play an Important Role in Shaping the Industry Ecosystem

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Remittance Platforms

Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain-based Solutions for Quick and Affordable Remittances

Growth Opportunity 3: Other Financial Services for Better Financial Inclusion

6. Companies to Watch - Asia-Pacific

7. The Last Word

