Mimecast Cloud Archive, Supervision Named Best Regulatory Compliance Solution at 2021 SC Awards

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, has won the Excellence Award in the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution at the 2021 SC Awards for its enterprise information archiving solution, Mimecast Cloud Archive.



“Legacy data archiving solutions can’t always keep up with modern information governance challenges, such as e-discovery, new records retention requirements and stricter privacy laws,” said Shane Harris, senior director of product management for Mimecast. “We designed Mimecast Cloud Archive to help organizations overcome the traditional roadblocks to compliance, remain agile amid regulatory changes, and always stay prepared for compliance events and audits. Our modern archiving solution is backed by our customer success program and a commitment to helping our customers reduce their total cost of ownership. This SC Award win validates our efforts to design a product that helps customers with their archiving needs, and also drives their businesses forward.”

More than 17,000 organizations leverage Mimecast Cloud Archive to protect against compliance risks while ensuring audit-readiness. The offering is engineered to reduce risk and exposure through immutable archives, robust e-discovery and supervisory features, and compliance-driven chains of custody. Key features of Mimecast Cloud Archive include:

Comprehensive email compliance, e-discovery and litigation support, including retention, legal hold, case management and data export;

Self-service control for legal and compliance teams;

Fast, effective case review with automated culling to help significantly reduce third-party costs;

Support for financial services firms in helping to meet FINRA, SEC, FCA and other compliance challenges, and for compliance teams in helping to meet privacy requirements for GDPR, CCPA, POPIA, etc.; and

Support for complementary solutions designed to prevent data loss and corruption, meet data retention needs, and comply with industry-specific regulations.



“Events of the last year shined a bright spotlight on security gaps, which in turn provided opportunity for the vendor community,” said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media. “But it also serves as a litmus test, demonstrating which were nimble enough to handle increased demand, which were willing to rethink product roadmaps to serve customers. Winners of our Excellence Awards excelled despite these unprecedented challenges.”

Mimecast Cloud Archive will be featured at Governance, Risk and Compliance Day on June 8, 2021. Attendees of this complimentary, half-day conference will gain actionable guidance on how to reduce the cost, risk and complexity of responding to GRC requests. Please register for the event here .

Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards recognize the people, organizations and products that are forging the industry’s future and advancing the cause of safe and secure commerce and communications. Winners in the Excellence Award category were selected by a panel of IT security experts from both the private and public sectors. During the judging process, each finalist went through a rigorous evaluation that included in-depth analysis, analyst reports and/or product reviews.

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance’s gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

