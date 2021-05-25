Jones Soda Engages New Broker to Expand Walmart Business

SEATTLE, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, today announced that it has engaged the services of food broker Prime Sales & Marketing to expand its existing relationship with Walmart as well as explore opportunities for placement in Sam’s Club stores. The Prime team works exclusively with brands selling to the Walmart/Sam’s Club organization, providing business development, account management and other services to drive both in-store and e-commerce sales.



The new broker partnership is part of a strategic growth plan that has yielded three consecutive quarters of increased revenues and profitability for Jones Soda. The agreement also takes advantage of recent company line extensions, including 12-bottle Jones Variety Packs that fit the buying patterns of Walmart and Sam’s Club shoppers.

Currently, 624 Walmart stores in 45 states carry Jones Soda four-packs. Prime will be working to increase Jones’ brand assortment in-store, extend the relationship to mobile and online sales through Walmart’s aggressive omnichannel program, and gain distribution in Sam’s Club through Jones’ multi-packs.

“There are multiple opportunities for growing our Walmart business, both on the mass market front with Walmart itself and in the club channel through Sam’s Club,” said Mark Murray, President and CEO of Jones Soda. “With their deep understanding of Walmart operations and strong track record with its supplier partners, the Prime team is ideally positioned to help us build our brand presence, awareness and sales with the #1 retailer in the U.S. market, while also advancing our efforts in the e-commerce space.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

About Prime Sales & Marketing

Prime Sales & Marketing is a food broker and general merchandise broker that works directly with and for Walmart and Sam’s Club. The firm provides an insider’s perspective to the Walmart way of doing business, touching 55 buyers across 200 categories while also furnishing a full analysis of what brands need to succeed and excel at the world’s best retailer. For more information, visit https://primesmg.com

