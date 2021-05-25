Chalice Brands Ltd. Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Revenues of $5.5 million and Consecutive Positive Adjusted EBITDA(1)

PORTLAND, Ore., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd., formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:CHAL) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Chalice” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announces its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2021. All amounts stated are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights:

Record quarterly revenues from continuing operations of $5.5 million, a 18% year-over-year increase compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2020.

Gross profit for Q1 2021 of $2.5M or 45% gross margin compared to $1.7M or 37% gross margin in 2020. Gross margin improvements are due to increased sales of vertical products manufactured by Chalice, including 6.5% of retail sales of our own Bald Peak flower.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately 7% or $370,000, continues the trend from Q4 2020, demonstrating that Oregon covers corporate overhead costs.



Q1 2021 Accomplishments:

Entered a letter of intent which recently closed May 19, 2021 for a transformational acquisition of Homegrown Oregon, a chain of five retail stores in Oregon. Homegrown will add $11 million in annual revenues and over $2 million in Adjusted EBITDA 1 after optimization and vertical integration, representing a 50% growth from fiscal 2020 revenues of $21.9 million.

after optimization and vertical integration, representing a 50% growth from fiscal 2020 revenues of $21.9 million. On a pro-forma basis, had Homegrown been included, first quarter 2021 revenues for GLH would have been US$8.2 million with a 47% gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately US$722,000.

of approximately US$722,000. Strengthened the Company’s balance sheet by restructuring its convertible debentures due November 16, 2021 to extend the term one year to November 16, 2022 and to reprice the conversion features from C$0.30 to US$0.06.

Financed the Company’s focus on footprint growth in the Oregon market by completing two private placement transactions for total gross proceeds of $10.5 million.

Continued optimization of the Bald Peak grow facility resulting in consistent monthly output of 250lbs of finished flower and biomass.



Subsequent Events:

A record 412 million shareholders voted at the Company’s annual general meeting held on May 10 th , 2021, with over 95% approving the Company’s name change to Chalice Brands Ltd. along with the share consolidation effective as of May 25, 2021.

, 2021, with over 95% approving the Company’s name change to Chalice Brands Ltd. along with the share consolidation effective as of May 25, 2021. C$3.7M of convertible debentures converted to equity during the first quarter of 2021, reducing balance outstanding to C$4.4M.

On April 8, 2021 the Company announced its 80% acquisition of CBD skincare brand Fifth & Root with a national presence in over 400 retail outlets across the United States.



Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of Chalice Brands, commented, “Continued profitable operations and accretive acquisitions should set us up for a record breaking second half of 2021. We continue to look forward to favorable federal regulation changes while we grow Fifth & Root to showcase our brand portfolio nationally. Our team is energized and focused on growth as we remain disciplined in our allocation of capital.”

Fiscal First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 (“Q1 2021”), total revenue from continuing operations was $5.5 million, as compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2020 (“Q1 2020”). The 18% year-over-year increase largely reflects overall improvements in the Oregon retail and wholesale businesses.

Gross profit was $2.5 million, or 45% of total revenue for Q1 2021, compared with $1.7 million, or 37% of total revenue, in Q1 2020. Operating expenses were $2.7 million for Q1 2021, compared with $3.3 million in Q1 2020, an improvement of $534,000, or 18%. Operating expenses of $2.7 million in Q1 2021 were 49% of total revenue, compared with $3.3 million in Q1 2020, or 70% of total revenue. The reduction in operating expenses was driven largely by decreases in share-based compensation and general and administrative expenses. The reduction in operating expenses was due primarily to decreased salaries, wages and share-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was approximately $370,000 for Q1 2021, compared with a loss of $700,000 for Q1 2020, continuing the positive EBITDA trend since Q4 2020 demonstrating that Oregon covers corporate overhead costs. This measure is primarily driven by the increase in gross profit and the reduction in cash-based operating expenses for the period. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA an important operational measure for the business and look to grow this important measure as the business scales.

The Company’s interim financial statements for the first quarter 2021 and related MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and are available for review.

1Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expenses, one-time transaction fees and other non-cash charges that include impairments, start-up costs and extraordinary operational curtailment charges and excluding fair value changes related to biological assets.

CHALICE BRANDS LTD. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 CURRENT Cash $ 10,475,394 $ 905,149 Accounts receivable Note 5 272,288 108,308 Other receivables Note 5 593,133 737,185 Notes receivable 919,488 919,488 Sales tax recoverable 35,673 89,033 Biological assets Note 6 511,277 455,045 Inventory Note 6 2,818,333 2,304,501 Prepaid expenses and deposits 573,137 555,597 Total current assets 16,198,723 6,074,306 Property, plant and equipment Note 7 2,220,922 2,361,357 Other receivables Note 5 656,718 656,718 Right-of-use assets, net Note 8 4,002,018 4,132,035 Intangible assets Note 9 10,737,423 10,737,423 Goodwill Note 9 4,056,172 4,056,172 Note 31 DTA Total assets $ 37,871,976 $ 28,018,011 LIABILITIES CURRENT Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,652,595 $ 3,404,425 Interest payable 48,138 28,100 Income taxes payable 1,263,604 1,003,604 Deferred income tax payable 55,039 55,039 Sales tax payable 213,856 217,789 Current portion of long-term debt Note 11 18,189 22,171 Notes payable Note 10 48,414 119,533 Convertible debentures carried at fair value Note 10 - 5,575,273 Lease liability Note 11 993,053 949,496 Total current liabilities 6,292,888 11,375,430 Long-term debt Note 11 53,501 134,675 Long-term lease liability Note 11 4,054,491 4,372,395 Warrant liability Note 12 5,154,149 - Convertible debentures carried at fair value Note 10 2,805,895 - Consideration payable - cash portion Note 11 1,872,654 1,824,533 Consideration payable - equity portion Note 11 4,838,780 4,838,780 Total liabilities 25,072,358 22,545,813 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital Note 13 161,085,272 149,754,502 Warrant reserve Note 14 204,484 1,079 Convertible debenture equity component Note 12 374,437 Share option reserve Note 15 3,763,065 4,070,474 Contributed surplus 2,329,997 2,329,997 Deficit (154,957,637 ) (150,683,854 ) Total shareholders' equity 12,799,618 5,472,198 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 37,871,976 $ 28,018,011





CHALICE BRANDS LTD. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues Product sales Note 20 $ 5,033,314 $ 4,239,582 Royalty and other revenue Note 20 462,141 430,722 Total Revenue 5,495,455 4,670,304 Inventory expensed to cost of sales Notes 6, 20 3,180,925 2,964,192 Gross margin, excluding fair value items 2,314,530 1,706,112 Fair value changes in biological assets included (84,329 ) - in inventory sold Gain on changes in fair value of biological assets Notes 6, 20 (81,763 ) (20,714 ) Gross profit 2,480,622 1,726,826 Expenses General and administration 2,134,017 2,045,274 Share based compensation Note 15 69,050 129,579 Sales and marketing 316,123 535,026 Depreciation and amortization Note 7 224,931 568,345 Total expenses 2,744,121 3,278,224 Loss before items noted below (263,499 ) (1,551,398 ) Interest expense Notes 10, 11 429,221 551,101 Transaction costs 34,620 - Other loss (income) 84,466 (20,617 ) Loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities Note 12 2,974,493 - Gain on change in fair value of convertible debentures Note 12 172,956 - Loss on debt extinguishment Note 10 88,079 - Loss before income taxes (4,047,334 ) (2,081,882 ) Current income tax expense 275,000 358,284 Net loss $ (4,322,334 ) $ (2,440,166 ) Comprehensive loss $ (4,322,334 ) $ (2,440,166 ) Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 1,117,610,381 873,783,951





CHALICE BRANDS LTD. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash (used in) provided by: OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (4,322,334 ) $ (2,440,166 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Note 7 257,240 369,360 Lease amortization 204,385 198,985 Interest expense 429,221 416,146 Income tax expense 275,000 382,326 Share based compensation Note 15 69,050 129,579 Transaction costs 34,620 - Loss on debt extinguishment Note 10 88,079 - Loss on fair value adjustment to warrant liabilities Note 10 2,974,493 - Loss on fair value adjustment to debt 172,956 - Gain on fair value of biological assets Note 6 (166,092 ) (20,714 ) Other non-cash transactions (214,346 ) 41,338 Changes in working capital items Accounts receivable Note 5 (53,452 ) (92,246 ) Other receivables Note 5 33,524 (4,372 ) Sales tax recoverable 53,360 (11,465 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 154,256 570,573 Sales tax payable (3,933 ) (176,238 ) Biological assets Note 6 109,860 (75,136 ) Inventory Note 6 (349,486 ) (740,465 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (17,540 ) (233,140 ) Cash used in operating activities (271,139 ) (1,685,635 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment Note 7 (131,824 ) (66,364 ) Cash used in investment activities (131,824 ) (66,364 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares Note 13 10,700,119 - Payment of share issuance costs (200,063 ) - Payment of lease liabilities (310,573 ) (149,822 ) Repayment of long-term debt Note 11 (156,275 ) (6,231 ) Interest paid Note 11 (60,000 ) (80,048 ) Other non-cash transactions 0 - Cash provided (used) in financing activities 9,973,208 (236,101 ) Decrease in cash during the period 9,570,245 (1,988,100 ) Cash, beginning of period 905,149 3,531,202 Cash, end of period $ 10,475,394 $ 1,543,102 See accompanying notes to these interim condensed consolidated financial statements





Adjusted EBITDA For the three months ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Loss before income taxes $ (4,047,334 ) $ (2,081,882 ) Adjustments: Net impact, fair value of biological assets (81,763 ) (20,714 ) Depreciation and amortization 461,625 831,230 Fair value changes on debt and equity instruments 3,235,528 - Share based compensation 69,050 129,579 Interest expense, net 429,221 551,101 Transaction costs 34,620 - Nevada curtailment expenses and other (1) 73,252 - Start-up costs (2) 110,528 - Impairments and other 84,466 (20,617 ) Adjusted EBITDA income (loss) $ 369,193 $ - $ (611,303 ) (1) Losses experienced in Nevada due to unexpected shut down and facility abandonment due to COVID-19 (2) Write-off of significant start up costs related to the Company's California business

Investor Conference Call

Chalice Brands management, led by Mr. John Varghese, Executive Chairman, and Mr. Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 25th at 4:30 PM EDT to report its financial results for first quarter 2021.

REGISTRATION: Please visit click here to register and stream the conference call, or use the following dial-in information as follows:

Program Title: Chalice Brands – First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Canada & US: 1-877-407-0784

International: 1-201-689-8560

Once dialed in, participants must request the “Chalice Brands - First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call”.

Replay

A replay of the audio webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at investors.chalicebrandsltd.com where it will be archived for one year. A replay of the conference call will also be available at 7:30 PM EDT on May 25, 2021 and will be accessible until June 8th, 2021. For access to replay:

Canada/US: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference PIN: 13719831

About Chalice Brands Ltd., Formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Chalice operates nationally through Fifth and Root and has operations in Oregon and California. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com for regular updates.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese

Executive Chairman

Chalice Brands Ltd.

971-371-2685

ir@chalicebrandsltd.com

