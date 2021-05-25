Chalice Brands Ltd. Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Revenues of $5.5 million and Consecutive Positive Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Focus on recapitalization, pipeline growth, and optimization of run stage in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd., formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:CHAL) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Chalice” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announces its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2021. All amounts stated are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Record quarterly revenues from continuing operations of $5.5 million, a 18% year-over-year increase compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Gross profit for Q1 2021 of $2.5M or 45% gross margin compared to $1.7M or 37% gross margin in 2020. Gross margin improvements are due to increased sales of vertical products manufactured by Chalice, including 6.5% of retail sales of our own Bald Peak flower.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately 7% or $370,000, continues the trend from Q4 2020, demonstrating that Oregon covers corporate overhead costs.

Q1 2021 Accomplishments:

  • Entered a letter of intent which recently closed May 19, 2021 for a transformational acquisition of Homegrown Oregon, a chain of five retail stores in Oregon. Homegrown will add $11 million in annual revenues and over $2 million in Adjusted EBITDA1 after optimization and vertical integration, representing a 50% growth from fiscal 2020 revenues of $21.9 million.
  • On a pro-forma basis, had Homegrown been included, first quarter 2021 revenues for GLH would have been US$8.2 million with a 47% gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately US$722,000.
  • Strengthened the Company’s balance sheet by restructuring its convertible debentures due November 16, 2021 to extend the term one year to November 16, 2022 and to reprice the conversion features from C$0.30 to US$0.06.
  • Financed the Company’s focus on footprint growth in the Oregon market by completing two private placement transactions for total gross proceeds of $10.5 million.
  • Continued optimization of the Bald Peak grow facility resulting in consistent monthly output of 250lbs of finished flower and biomass.

Subsequent Events:

  • A record 412 million shareholders voted at the Company’s annual general meeting held on May 10th, 2021, with over 95% approving the Company’s name change to Chalice Brands Ltd. along with the share consolidation effective as of May 25, 2021.
  • C$3.7M of convertible debentures converted to equity during the first quarter of 2021, reducing balance outstanding to C$4.4M.
  • On April 8, 2021 the Company announced its 80% acquisition of CBD skincare brand Fifth & Root with a national presence in over 400 retail outlets across the United States.

Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of Chalice Brands, commented, “Continued profitable operations and accretive acquisitions should set us up for a record breaking second half of 2021. We continue to look forward to favorable federal regulation changes while we grow Fifth & Root to showcase our brand portfolio nationally. Our team is energized and focused on growth as we remain disciplined in our allocation of capital.”

Fiscal First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 (“Q1 2021”), total revenue from continuing operations was $5.5 million, as compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2020 (“Q1 2020”). The 18% year-over-year increase largely reflects overall improvements in the Oregon retail and wholesale businesses.

Gross profit was $2.5 million, or 45% of total revenue for Q1 2021, compared with $1.7 million, or 37% of total revenue, in Q1 2020. Operating expenses were $2.7 million for Q1 2021, compared with $3.3 million in Q1 2020, an improvement of $534,000, or 18%. Operating expenses of $2.7 million in Q1 2021 were 49% of total revenue, compared with $3.3 million in Q1 2020, or 70% of total revenue. The reduction in operating expenses was driven largely by decreases in share-based compensation and general and administrative expenses. The reduction in operating expenses was due primarily to decreased salaries, wages and share-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was approximately $370,000 for Q1 2021, compared with a loss of $700,000 for Q1 2020, continuing the positive EBITDA trend since Q4 2020 demonstrating that Oregon covers corporate overhead costs. This measure is primarily driven by the increase in gross profit and the reduction in cash-based operating expenses for the period. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA an important operational measure for the business and look to grow this important measure as the business scales.

The Company’s interim financial statements for the first quarter 2021 and related MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and are available for review.

1Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expenses, one-time transaction fees and other non-cash charges that include impairments, start-up costs and extraordinary operational curtailment charges and excluding fair value changes related to biological assets.

     
CHALICE BRANDS LTD.    
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) 
As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020    
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)    
     
   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020 
     
CURRENT    
Cash $10,475,394  $905,149 
Accounts receivableNote 5 272,288   108,308 
Other receivablesNote 5 593,133   737,185 
Notes receivable  919,488   919,488 
Sales tax recoverable  35,673   89,033 
Biological assetsNote 6 511,277   455,045 
InventoryNote 6 2,818,333   2,304,501 
Prepaid expenses and deposits  573,137   555,597 
Total current assets  16,198,723   6,074,306 
     
Property, plant and equipmentNote 7 2,220,922   2,361,357 
Other receivablesNote 5 656,718   656,718 
Right-of-use assets, netNote 8 4,002,018   4,132,035 
Intangible assetsNote 9 10,737,423   10,737,423 
GoodwillNote 9 4,056,172   4,056,172 
 Note 31 DTA   
Total assets $37,871,976  $28,018,011 
     
LIABILITIES    
CURRENT    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $3,652,595  $3,404,425 
Interest payable  48,138   28,100 
Income taxes payable  1,263,604   1,003,604 
Deferred income tax payable  55,039   55,039 
Sales tax payable  213,856   217,789 
Current portion of long-term debtNote 11 18,189   22,171 
Notes payableNote 10 48,414   119,533 
Convertible debentures carried at fair valueNote 10 -   5,575,273 
Lease liabilityNote 11 993,053   949,496 
Total current liabilities  6,292,888   11,375,430 
     
Long-term debtNote 11 53,501   134,675 
Long-term lease liabilityNote 11 4,054,491   4,372,395 
Warrant liabilityNote 12 5,154,149   - 
Convertible debentures carried at fair valueNote 10 2,805,895   - 
Consideration payable - cash portionNote 11 1,872,654   1,824,533 
Consideration payable - equity portionNote 11 4,838,780   4,838,780 
Total liabilities  25,072,358   22,545,813 
     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
Share capitalNote 13 161,085,272   149,754,502 
Warrant reserveNote 14 204,484   1,079 
Convertible debenture equity componentNote 12 374,437   
Share option reserveNote 15 3,763,065   4,070,474 
Contributed surplus  2,329,997   2,329,997 
Deficit  (154,957,637)  (150,683,854)
Total shareholders' equity  12,799,618   5,472,198 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $37,871,976  $28,018,011 
     


CHALICE BRANDS LTD.    
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020   
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)    
     
  For the three months ended March 31,
   2021   2020 
Revenues    
  Product salesNote 20$5,033,314  $4,239,582 
  Royalty and other revenueNote 20 462,141   430,722 
Total Revenue  5,495,455   4,670,304 
  Inventory expensed to cost of salesNotes 6, 20 3,180,925   2,964,192 
Gross margin, excluding fair value items  2,314,530   1,706,112 
  Fair value changes in biological assets included  (84,329)  - 
      in inventory sold    
  Gain on changes in fair value of biological assetsNotes 6, 20 (81,763)  (20,714)
Gross profit  2,480,622   1,726,826 
     
Expenses    
 General and administration  2,134,017   2,045,274 
 Share based compensationNote 15 69,050   129,579 
 Sales and marketing  316,123   535,026 
 Depreciation and amortizationNote 7 224,931   568,345 
Total expenses  2,744,121   3,278,224 
     
Loss before items noted below  (263,499)  (1,551,398)
     
Interest expenseNotes 10, 11 429,221   551,101 
Transaction costs  34,620   - 
Other loss (income)  84,466   (20,617)
Loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilitiesNote 12 2,974,493   - 
Gain on change in fair value of convertible debenturesNote 12 172,956   - 
Loss on debt extinguishmentNote 10 88,079   - 
Loss before income taxes  (4,047,334)  (2,081,882)
Current income tax expense  275,000   358,284 
Net loss $(4,322,334) $(2,440,166)
Comprehensive loss $(4,322,334) $(2,440,166)
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations$(0.00) $(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 1,117,610,381   873,783,951 
     


CHALICE BRANDS LTD.   
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
      
      
   For the three months ended March 31,
    2021   2020 
Cash (used in) provided by:    
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
 Net loss $(4,322,334) $(2,440,166)
 Depreciation of property, plant and equipmentNote 7 257,240   369,360 
 Lease amortization  204,385   198,985 
 Interest expense  429,221   416,146 
 Income tax expense  275,000   382,326 
 Share based compensationNote 15 69,050   129,579 
 Transaction costs  34,620   - 
 Loss on debt extinguishmentNote 10 88,079   - 
 Loss on fair value adjustment to warrant liabilitiesNote 10 2,974,493   - 
 Loss on fair value adjustment to debt  172,956   - 
 Gain on fair value of biological assetsNote 6 (166,092)  (20,714)
 Other non-cash transactions  (214,346)  41,338 
      
Changes in working capital items    
 Accounts receivableNote 5 (53,452)  (92,246)
 Other receivablesNote 5 33,524   (4,372)
 Sales tax recoverable  53,360   (11,465)
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  154,256   570,573 
 Sales tax payable  (3,933)  (176,238)
 Biological assetsNote 6 109,860   (75,136)
 InventoryNote 6 (349,486)  (740,465)
 Prepaid expenses and deposits  (17,540)  (233,140)
Cash used in operating activities  (271,139)  (1,685,635)
      
INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
 Purchase of property, plant and equipmentNote 7 (131,824)  (66,364)
Cash used in investment activities  (131,824)  (66,364)
      
FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
 Issuance of common sharesNote 13 10,700,119   - 
 Payment of share issuance costs  (200,063)  - 
 Payment of lease liabilities  (310,573)  (149,822)
 Repayment of long-term debtNote 11 (156,275)  (6,231)
 Interest paidNote 11 (60,000)  (80,048)
 Other non-cash transactions  0   - 
Cash provided (used) in financing activities  9,973,208   (236,101)
      
Decrease in cash during the period  9,570,245   (1,988,100)
Cash, beginning of period  905,149   3,531,202 
Cash, end of period $ 10,475,394  $ 1,543,102 
      
See accompanying notes to these interim condensed consolidated financial statements  
      


 
Adjusted EBITDA   
 For the three months ended
    
 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020
    
Loss before income taxes$(4,047,334) $(2,081,882)
Adjustments:   
    Net impact, fair value of biological assets (81,763)  (20,714)
    Depreciation and amortization 461,625   831,230 
    Fair value changes on debt and equity instruments 3,235,528   - 
    Share based compensation 69,050   129,579 
    Interest expense, net 429,221   551,101 
    Transaction costs 34,620   - 
    Nevada curtailment expenses and other (1) 73,252   - 
    Start-up costs (2) 110,528   - 
    Impairments and other 84,466   (20,617)
         Adjusted EBITDA income (loss)$369,193 $-$(611,303)
(1) Losses experienced in Nevada due to unexpected shut down and facility abandonment due to COVID-19
(2) Write-off of significant start up costs related to the Company's California business
    

About Chalice Brands Ltd., Formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Chalice operates nationally through Fifth and Root and has operations in Oregon and California. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com for regular updates. 

Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.

Adjusted EBITDA Disclaimer: Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non‐cash compensation expenses, one-time transaction costs and other non-cash charges that include impairments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non‐GAAP financial measure which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company considers this Adjusted EBITDA an important figure to show the true day to day operational picture of the business. It should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with the IFRS.