Dimensions Health Centres Announces Closing of First Treatment Center on Maple Lake in the Algonquin Highlands

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensions Health Centres (“Dimensions”), a psychedelic treatment company focused on inpatient treatment integrating neuroscience with traditional healing practices, officially announced its closure on a 40-acre property on Maple Lake in the Algonquin Highlands, two hours northeast of Toronto. The announcement comes on the heels of Dimensions’ recent initial oversubscribed funding round and represents the Company’s next major step in a series of forthcoming developments.



As part of the initial rollout of services at the property, Dimensions will be offering specific, customized retreats designed for clinical benefit in a range of areas including:

Training psychedelic practitioners

Hosting small clinical trials

Healing traumatic brain injury

Addressing compassion fatigue and moral injury among health care providers and first responders

Responding to COVID-related trauma and grief

Shorter stays designed for couples or individuals seeking rejuvenation and reconnection

Originally built in the 1950s as a Canadian country resort, the Maple Lake property is home to a rich cultural history. Maple Lake is located on the ancestral homelands of the Anishinaabeg Nation, including the Omàmìwininì (Algonquin) and Ojibwe peoples. The property itself served more recently as the Mishpacha Resort, a Hasidic Jewish retreat center.

The treatment center is strategically located 10 minutes outside of Haliburton, a vibrant community with a thriving arts and yoga scene, within driving distance of Algonquin park, and just 5 minutes from Stanhope Municipal Airport, providing easy access for international guests.

“We are thrilled to bring our vision of this first-of-its-kind retreat center to life with this location and are hard at work in redesigning the existing footprints with an emphasis on sustainable, organic, and natural design,” said Christopher Dawson, CEO of Dimensions. “There is so much enthusiasm right now for the healing potential of Psychedelics and this development positions Dimensions to not only further establish our business and clinical model, but ultimately to create an entirely new approach to mental health care.”

Andrew Galloway, COO, added, “It has been our mission to find a way to build on existing clinical trials that use psychedelics to improve health and well-being while honoring the powerful roles played by set and setting. The resort we are creating at Maple Lake is truly unique in that it will allow us to integrate the core tenets of hospitality, regenerative travel and well-being into a clinical treatment model that will create a new and more nurturing paradigm.”

Under Health Canada’s Exemption status, Dimensions’ retreat program will combine psychedelic inspired psychotherapies with proven, effective complementary practices such as biofeedback, somatic awareness, and others, with a focus on integration through community-focused follow up care.

About Dimensions Health Centres



Integrating the latest developments in neuroscience and neurobiology to create a revolutionary approach to mental health and well-being, Dimensions Health Centres provides immersive, psychedelic and psychedelic-inspired nature retreats for education and transformational healing. Retreat, reset, renew @dimensionshealing.

For more information, please visit: https://dimensionshealing.com/

Dimensions Press Contacts:

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1 (786) 390-2644

dimensions@kcsa.com

Dimensions Investor Inquiries:

Rebecca Nicholson

rnicholson@dimensionshealing.com