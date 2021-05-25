Splashtop Expands Executive Team with Michelle Burrows as CMO and Grant Murphy as VP of Sales, Americas

San Jose, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop Inc., a leader in next-generation remote access and remote support, today announced an expansion of its management team with the appointment of two technology veterans: Michelle Burrows as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Grant Murphy as vice president (VP) of sales, Americas.

The hiring of Burrows and Murphy follows Splashtop’s $65 million in additional venture funding earlier this year, fueling further investment in its remote work, remote learning and remote support products to meet the evolving needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs), managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises worldwide.

“We saw a tremendous increase in demand for Splashtop products during the past year as the pandemic forced offices, schools, broadcasters, public services and many other organizations to rapidly implement secure remote access to computing resources,” said Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of Splashtop. “As we continue to expand our offerings and our workforce, we look to Michelle’s formidable brand and marketing expertise, and to Grant’s experience in building and growing sales teams serving enterprise customers, to help propel Splashtop to the forefront of the markets for remote access and remote support.”

Marketing Leader Michelle Burrows

“With its strong founders, outstanding products and culture, and big-name customers already on board, Splashtop is at an inflection point to really take off—and I’m looking forward to being part of that growth trajectory,” said Burrows. “The investment that Splashtop is making in marketing will enable IT leaders to thoroughly understand the value that Splashtop solutions can bring to their organizations.”

Burrows, who will lead Splashtop’s global marketing functions, brings more than 25 years of marketing experience to Splashtop, focused on strategic marketing, brand development, demand generation and product marketing. Her experience in the software and contact center industries will assist Splashtop in its global expansion.

Burrows comes to Splashtop from Procare Software, where, as CMO, she revitalized a 30-year-old brand. Previously, she served as CMO for Serenova, a contact center as a service (CaaS) and workforce optimization (WFO) provider. Earlier, as VP of marketing and analytics at Comcast Business, she worked with small and mid-size businesses as Comcast emerged as a force in the enterprise market. She also led the Comcast customer loyalty contact center

Prior to Comcast Business, Burrows served as the VP of demand marketing for NICE inContact and director of customer marketing for Rally Software Development. She has also held leadership positions with Genesys (now West Corporation) and Verint Systems.

Burrows holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, public relations and advertising from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and an MBA from the University of Denver.

Sales Executive Grant Murphy

“Splashtop’s technology has become a necessity for organizations in multiple industries, and its investments to enhance product security, performance and ease of use will pave the way for even more widespread adoption,” Murphy said. “I look forward to further building a great sales team that can enable Splashtop to diversify and scale its business and penetrate more deeply into the enterprise market.”

Murphy has been leading sales teams for more than 20 years, providing large enterprise accounts with security solutions to protect against cyberthreats. He has a deep understanding of the needs of enterprise businesses and how technologies such as zero trust security, the principle of least privilege, device authentication and identity assurance are vital to preventing security breaches.

Prior to joining Splashtop, Murphy was as senior vice president of worldwide sales for Centrify Corp., a leader in zero trust and privileged access management. Before Centrify, he managed enterprise solutions at Barracuda Networks, driving sales of Barracuda’s higher-end products to larger enterprise organizations. He also held sales VP positions at McAfee, where he was responsible for the success of the company’s web and email filtering business, and at Secure Computing, where he headed the sales effort for email and web filtering and hosted services to protect users and data.

Murphy received a bachelor’s degree in engineering science from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and he earned his Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) accreditation in 2006.

To learn more, read Mark Lee’s Q&A blog post with Michelle Burrows and Grant Murphy.

