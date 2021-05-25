KYN Capital Group, Inc. Retires 400 Million Free Trading Unrestricted Common Shares to Company Treasury

Las Vegas, NV, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC), is pleased to announce the retirement of 400 million unrestricted shares to the company treasury. The instructions to retire the shares to the company treasury were sent to the transfer agent on Friday May 21st. This share reduction expects to be completed at the company transfer agent this week. We expect OTC Markets will reflect the change in the near term.



The company has uploaded their financial and disclosure statements through March 31st, 2021 and has been moved to a Yield Sign. We expect to be current on OTC Markets very soon.

“We are very excited to be in the final steps to getting current on OTC. A third-party entity agreed to retire the 400 million unrestricted shares. The ability to retire 400 million free trading shares from the company float is a great step for KYNC. We are looking forward to updating our shareholders regarding our business development at KYNC very soon,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO of KYNC.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and development in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and touchless payment markets. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

