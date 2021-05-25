ME2C® Environmental Announces Court Approval to Proceed with Litigation Claims Against Refined Coal Entities

Response from the U.S District Court in Delaware Allows Litigation Proceedings to Move Forward

CORSICANA, TX, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today that on May 20, 2021, a U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge for the District of Delaware issued a Report and Recommendation that the pending patent litigation commenced in 2019 should be allowed to move forward against 16 key refined coal process defendants named in such lawsuit.

“We are extremely pleased with the Court’s recommendation against those entities whom we believe have been infringing on our patented mercury capture technologies since the inception of the refined coal program,” said Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME 2 C Environmental. “The defendants in this case tried unsuccessfully to shut this case down altogether and deny us our day in court at trial but have failed.”

“Coupled with the success we have already achieved in the patent litigation with each of the four major utility defendants named in such lawsuit, the strategic enhancements that ME 2 C Environmental has made in other areas of our business – from strengthening our balance sheet to removing debt and developing new technologies for vertical growth markets – allows our shareholders to finally realize the true value of our patented technologies,” concluded MacPherson.

About ME 2 C® Environmental

ME 2 C Environmental (OTCQB: MEEC) is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary emissions solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than other used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of by-products for beneficial use. ME 2 C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

