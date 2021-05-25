Sentieo Raises $20M Series B Round Following Record Demand for AI-Driven Financial Research Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of record revenue in 2020, Sentieo , the leading next-generation financial and corporate research platform provider, today announced it has raised $20 million in a Series B round of funding. The round was led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from existing investors Centana Growth Partners and Studio Management. Ned May, a founder and Managing Partner at Ten Coves Capital, will join Sentieo’s board of directors. With this latest funding Sentieo has now secured $62 million in total capital.



More than 1,000 clients around the globe, including Schroders, Magellan Asset Management, and Roivant Sciences, rely on Sentieo to deliver the insights, speed, and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions. With the new round of funding, Sentieo is well positioned to expand its market leadership and transform how financial and corporate research is done. For more information, visit www.sentieo.com .

Demand for Modernized Research Workflow Drives Record Growth

The funding comes at a time of rapid growth and momentum for Sentieo. Investors and corporations were already looking for opportunities to gain a competitive edge, but the pandemic only deepened demand. As remote work became the norm, standalone point solutions hindered analysts’ ability to work quickly and collaborate. Sentieo’s unique ability to bring together disparate financial research tools into one innovative AI-supported platform underscored the power of a modernized research workflow. As a result, Sentieo achieved record revenue in 2020.



“Sentieo’s mission is to deliver the best platform for analysts to conduct research and execute better corporate and investment strategies,” said Ned May, a Managing Partner at Ten Coves Capital. “By combining all the elements of fundamental research into one seamless, AI-supported workflow, analysts can save time and discover new insights that will catapult their organization ahead of the competition. Sentieo has a huge opportunity ahead of it and we are excited to be part of that.”



Platform Delivers Digital Transformation for Investors and Corporations

As a financial and corporate research platform, Sentieo does what no other solution can do -- provide a single, cloud-based workflow for financial document search, market and alternative data, modeling and analytics -- all supported by an integrated research management system. This enables organizations to transform how they deliver investment and strategy research, save hundreds of hours of time for analysts, and ensure confidence in investment decisions.



Building on the innovation delivered in 2020, Sentieo has continued to release new capabilities including enterprise integration APIs and support for Box and Dropbox document management stores. Most recently, the company announced the integration of Sustainalytics research and ratings reports for ESG, an increasingly important area of focus for institutional investors. With the closing of its Series B round, Sentieo will further expand its platform capabilities and continue its mission to transform how investment research is done.

“With the incredible adoption of the Sentieo platform it is clear we are experiencing a massive shift in how financial and corporate research is executed,” said David Lichtblau, CEO of Sentieo. “We see a huge opportunity to replace hard-to-use and expensive point solutions that slow down the journey to uncover competitive insights. We are excited to be working with Ned and Ten Coves to accelerate the transformation of the investment research process.”

About Sentieo

Sentieo is a financial and corporate research platform for executives, investment analysts, and researchers that offers them the insights, speed, and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions so they can outperform the market and gain a competitive edge. Serving a global customer base of over 1,000, including 800 institutional investment firms and Fortune 500 corporations, Sentieo is the first platform to support the complete financial and corporate research workflow. To learn more about Sentieo, visit sentieo.com.

About Ten Coves Capital

Ten Coves Capital invests in innovative, high growth FinTech companies where its capital, network and decades of experience can help accelerate growth and value creation. Investing across payments, banking & lending, asset management, capital markets, and insurance & benefits, among other segments, the Ten Coves team has helped scale nearly 40 companies that are solving industry pain points, enabling workflows, and providing critical infrastructure to the largest financial institutions down to SMBs. For more information, visit tencoves.com .



