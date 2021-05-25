New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Microcatheters Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Indication and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075747/?utm_source=GNW

However, product recall and stringent regulatory requirement, and lack of expert professionals hinder the market growth.



Micro-catheters are delivery devices used in minimally invasive applications.These small catheters are ideal for navigating the vast network of tiny veins found within the body.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the most prominent cause of morbidity and mortality across the world.The CVDs include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, and so on.



As per the American Heart Association (AHA) 2019 statistics, 121.5 million adults in the US (around 50% of the US adult population) suffer from a CVD. Therefore, the significantly rising incidence of CVDs across North America is likely to propel the demand for devices, such as microcatheters, that are required to treat these diseases. In addition, in the recent years, the prevalence of neurological disorders such as cerebral aneurysm has increased significantly across North America, which fuelled the demand for microcatheters used in their treatment procedures. Also, the rising geriatric population leads to rise in cardiovascular disease and neurological disease, which is contributing to the growth of the North America microcatheters market.



North America has been recording growing number of COVID-19 confirmed cases since its outbreak.The outbreak has adversely affected the adoption of and demand for neurovascular devices in neurosurgeries/elective surgeries.



Several measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.Also, the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 confirmed cases have resulted in cancellation of doctor’s appointment and decreased demand for the elective neurosurgery.



In addition, there is a disruption in supply chain due to long period of lockdown. Moreover, the financial crisis among the masses in North America hampers the growth of the microcatheters market in the region.



The North America microcatheters market, by indication, is segmented into neurovascular, coronary, and general peripheral vascular. The coronary segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the North America microcatheters market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America microcatheters market are the American College of Cardiology (ACC), Neurological Health Charities Canada (NHCC), and American Heart Association (AHA).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075747/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________