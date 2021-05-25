Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - Envotech, Emerson, Spireon, Thermo King, Cooltrax, Schmitz Cargobull ,Idem, Sensitech, Controlant and Tive

Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total market value for cold chain tracking solutions reached € 465 million in 2020. Growing at a CAGR of 14.1 percent, the total market size is forecasted to reach € 900 million in 2025.

This study investigates the market for tracking and monitoring of refrigerated containers, trailers, swap bodies, rail freight wagons, air freight unit load devices, cargo boxes and pallets.

The installed base of active remote tracking systems for these cargo loading units is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 20.0 percent from 2.5 million units at the end of 2020 to 6.2 million units by 2025.

Perishable foods, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, chemicals and electronics can benefit greatly from these solutions as they are typically sensitive to exposure of temperature variations during transportation. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Refrigerated intermodal container tracking is today the largest segment, followed by tracking devices for general refrigerated cargo applications and refrigerated trailer tracking. The refrigerated rail freight wagon and air cargo container tracking segments are considerably smaller.

The cold chain tracking and monitoring market is served by a wide range of players. Maersk Line has rolled out a system for real-time tracking of its entire fleet of 370,000 refrigerated containers, making it the largest refrigerated cargo container tracking project worldwide. ORBCOMM is the second largest player in terms of the number of connected units with an estimated 344,000 units installed on both refrigerated trailers and reefer containers.

Additional major players in the refrigerated container tracking segment include Envotech, Globe Tracker and Emerson. Leading refrigerated trailer tracking players moreover include Spireon, Thermo King, Cooltrax, Schmitz Cargobull and Idem Telematics. Sensitech (part of Carrier), Controlant and Tive are leading players in the general refrigerated cargo tracking segment.

These companies' solutions are based on trackers that are placed together with the cargo during transportation and can be used for various modes of transport. There are furthermore several cold chain logistics service providers that offer cargo location and condition tracking as a service for their customers. Examples of companies in this group are DB Schenker, DHL, FedEx and UPS.

Cold chain tracking solutions provide significant value for shippers and logistics service providers by providing real-time data on cargo location and condition. These solutions have become extra valuable in the past year when the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in global supply chains.

Now more than ever, it is vital for shippers to know the exact location and condition of their cold chain products in transit. Vaccines, pharmaceuticals and perishables are high-value goods that can easily be spoiled if correct actions are not taken when a disruption in the cold chain occurs. A single shipment of this type of cargo can be worth millions of euros.

The cold chain tracking solution market is now set for substantial growth in the coming years.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the refrigerated cargo tracking value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Summary of major refrigerated cargo tracking initiatives worldwide.

Profiles of 70 cold chain tracking solution providers.

Detailed forecasts by market segment lasting until 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary



1 Global freight transport overview

1.1 International merchandise trade

1.1.1 Freight transportation modes

1.1.2 Logistics units and

1.1.3 Ports, terminals and trade

1.1.4 Global container shipping companies and air cargo

1.2 Containers, trailers and

1.2.1 Intermodal shipping

1.2.2 Trailers and

1.2.3 Rail Freight

1.2.4 Air freight unit load devices



2 The cold chain

2.1 The cold

2.2 Goods transported in the cold

2.3 Cold chain

2.4 Cold chain monitoring solutions

2.4.1 Cold chain tracking infrastructure

2.4.2 Benefits of using tracking solutions

2.5 Business models



3 Market forecast and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and unit shipments

3.1.2 Market value

3.1.3 Regional markets

3.1.4 Vendor market shares

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.2.1 Refrigerated cargo and cargo container tracking solution providers

3.2.2 Refrigerated cargo container OEMs

3.2.3 Cold chain logistics service

3.3 Market drivers and barriers

3.4 Future industry trends



4 Cold chain tracking solution providers

4.1 Refrigerated cargo container tracking solution providers

Arviem

Ayantra

Bosch

CalAmp

CLS Group

Cooltrax

Contguard

Digi International

Emerson

Envotech

Fleet Complete

G7 Networks

Globe Tracker

Idem Telematics

Intermodal Telematics

Kirsen Global Security

Omnitracs

ORBCOMM

PowerFleet

Purfresh

Samsara

SAVVY Telematic Systems

Sensolus

Spireon

Starcom Systems

Swinnus

Sycada

Transics (ZF)

Ubidata

Zenatek

4.2 Refrigerated cargo tracking solution providers

7PSolutions

Berlinger

BT9

CartaSense

Cloudleaf

Controlant

DeltaTrak

ELPRO

Hanhaa

Intelyt

Kizy Tracking

Modum

OnAsset Intelligence

Roambee

Sendum Wireless

Sensire

Sensitech (Carrier)

Sierra

Sony

Tempmate

Tive

Trusted

TSS

4.3 Refrigerated trailer and cargo container OEMs

Carrier

Cold Chain Technologies

Cryoport

CSafe Global

Envirotainer

Krone

Schmitz Cargobull

Sonoco ThermoSafe

Thermo King (Trane Technologies)

va-Q-tec

4.4 Cold chain logistics service providers

DB Schenker

DHL

FedEx

Hapag-Lloyd

Maersk Line

UPS

ZIM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mts9dv