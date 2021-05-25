New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Medical Loupes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Lens Type ; Application ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075746/?utm_source=GNW

Similarly, ophthalmic and ears-nose-throat (ENT) surgeries are widely performed worldwide. These surgical procedures require greater magnification as the surgeon needs to visualize nerves, vascular pedicles, and the veins’ anastomoses. The technically advanced medical loupes with LED lights help in providing bright lights and help surgeons to visualize surgical site in bright lights with higher resolution. Therefore, this advantage is increasing the demand for medical loupes.



Similarly, the growing trend for minimally invasive surgeries is driving the medical loupes market.These surgeries are performed with specialized equipment that utilizes advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR).



The equipment requires favorable conditions and magnified visuals while performing surgeries.Therefore, to get a magnified image quality, medical loupes are integrated with AR technology.



The AR technology offers microscopic images and a tracking system to track the movements of tools while suturing. The rising need for medical loupes during surgical procedures is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for medical loupes.



The COVID-19 pandemic has a major effect on the healthcare sector, especially the dental industry.Given the major epidemic in the US of the H1N1 pandemic in March and April, most dental practices closed except in emergencies.



There were substantial improvements when they reopened. According to a poll of dentists taken by the American Dental Association in the past week of August, just 47.6% registered business as normal. From March 2020, to April 2020, the use of dental services dropped 75%. These were the months in which many states passed COVID based prohibitions on elective dental procedures. In the two years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, use of dental services fell 79%. In June 2020, when most states abolished sodomy rules, use of dental facilities also decreased by 27% compared to the same month in 2019. In June 2020, there was a growth of 1% in oil use over the usage in June 2019. Due to coronavirus outbreak, many cities are closing down, causing cancellation of treatments and doctor’s appointment. Patients with severe health conditions, such as neurological diseases and others; are witnessing delays in such chronic disease treatment. Supply chain disruptions associated with this pandemic situation will ultimately affect the sales of products for short period.



Based on type, the market is segmented into through the lens (TTL) loupes and flip up loupes.In 2019, the through the lens (TTL) loupes segment accounted for larger share of the North America medical loupes market, whereas the flip up loupes segment is expected to grow at faster CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing developments in medical technology that are enabling various product launches in the market, are expected to boost the market growth.For instance, in April 2018, Schultz Optical launched its prismatic loupes innovation – The Feather Series Prismatic TTL Medical Loupes.



The Feather Series Prismatic TTL medical loupes are designed with higher magnification power but with lesser weight than the standard dental and surgical loupes. Such innovations are expected to influence the growth of market during the forecast period.



