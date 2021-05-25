New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America LED Flashlight and Headlamp Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Form, Product Use, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075745/?utm_source=GNW

However, from 2021 onwards, the market is anticipated to grow at steady rate over the forecast period. The companies operating in the LED flashlight and headlamp market are continuously working on improving their products, with a prime focus on weight and lifespan, to meet the specific requirements of diverse industries. Explosion-proof LED flashlights and headlamps are technologically advanced products that are used in industries handling potentially explosive and volatile compounds. Companies such as Larson Electronics and WorkSite Lighting are offering innovative, durable, and explosion-proof LED flashlights and headlamps. The explosion-proof lighting systems are deployed in various industries to prevent the ignition of spark from the electrical equipment. Further, the usage of LED technology in hazardous work environments such as the oil & gas refineries has aided in reinforcing safety measures for unpredictable situations. For instance, the processing plants of oil and gas industries are far from stable owing to the exposure to hazardous and flammable compounds. Hence, the introduction of durable, safe, and innovative LED flashlights and headlamps, especially in hazardous work environments, is a key trend in the North America LED flashlight and headlamp market.



By type, the LED flashlight segment led the North America LED flashlight and headlamp market in 2020.The LED flashlight is the most commonly used flashlight owing to the compact form factor and long product lifecycle.



Initially, the LED flashlights were only offered with non-rechargeable batteries, however with the advent of technology, market players are offering LED flashlight powered by rechargeable lithium ion batteries (can also be used as portable power bank to charge phones), with wireless charging capabilities, solar power LED flashlight, and hybrid LED flashlight i.e., powered by lithium ion battery and alkaline batteries. For instance, Hybridlight’s TrueTimber Journey 300 Flashlight/Charger is powered by rechargeable lithium ion battery and a solar panel. The company claims that the LED flashlight can also be used as a portable power bank for recharging phones and as a LED lantern.



• The overall North America LED flashlight and headlamp market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America LED flashlight and headlamp market. Bayco Products Inc.; Browning International S.A; Dorcy International; Coast Products Inc.; Mag Instrument Inc.; Energizer Holdings Inc.; Bayco Products Inc.; Pelican Products, Inc.; Surefire LLC; Police Security; Nite Ize Inc.; PETZL; Larson Electronics LLC; and Streamlight Inc. are among the players operating in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075745/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________