North America Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Diagnosis, and Indication

The growth of the market is determined due to some of the key driving factors, such as increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome and associated conditions and advancements in diagnostics of syndrome. On the other hand, challenges in diagnosis of IBS are likely to restraint the growth of market during the forecast years.



Irritable bowel syndrome is a chronic gastrointestinal condition that is caused due to disturbances in bowel habits and abdominal pain.People across the world are witnessing considerable incidence of irritable bowel syndrome.



Certain factors such as food allergies, developing stages of gastroenteritis, sporadic movements of colon, abnormal composition of serotonin in colon, and mild celiac disease are among the risk factors that cause irritable bowel syndrome.According to a study published on NCBI in 2018, irritable bowel syndrome is estimated to affect around 10%–16% of the US population each year.



Such staggering prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome is likely to boost the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics market during the forecast period.To cope up against irritable bowel syndrome, the companies involved in the drug development for irritable bowel syndrome are taking constructive steps to create awareness programs with an aim to spread awareness amongst the population.



Such initiatives are anticipated to drive the growth of the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics market. Also, increasing number of FDA approvals and diagnostics development activities are likely to accelerate the growth of the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics market during the forecast period.



With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is discovered that a significant number of people across the world are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as COVID-19 pandemic has affected the psychological health of people, resulting in a higher level of stress.Stress can exaggerate the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).



Thus, the impact of COVID-19 is so far considered positive on the market. Therefore, the growing demand for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics in North America is likely to boost the growth of the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics market.



Based on the diagnosis, the North America irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics market was segmented into laboratory tests and imaging tests. In 2020, the laboratory tests segment held a larger share of the market and is expected to grow at a faster rate during the coming years.



Based on indication, the North America irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics market is segmented into pain and cramping, diarrhea, constipation, and alternating constipation & diarrhea. The pain and cramping segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



