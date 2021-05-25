The Historic Biltmore Hotel Miami Invites Guests to Celebrate its 95th Birthday with a $95 Resort Credit

Coral Gables, FL, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark located in the heart of Coral Gables and a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, invites guests to celebrate its 95th Birthday by providing everyone who books from May 25 through July 31 with a $95 per stay credit that can be used towards any of the resort’s favored golf, spa, dining, and retail amenities.

Booking can be made starting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, under the falling criteria:

• Booked using promo code BILT95;

• Booked between May 25, 2021 – July 31, 2021;

• Stay between June 1, 2021 – September 19, 2021;

• Cannot be combined with other offers;

• Only applies to new bookings; and

• Requires a minimum 2-night stay.

Guests who redeem the resort credit can use it at either the hotel’s 1925 Donald Ross-designed championship golf course, its 600,000-gallon swimming pool, its signature 12,000 sq. feet spa, or any of the hotel’s restaurants; which include Fontana, poolside Cascade poolside, and the 19th-Hole. For more information on booking, reservations and obtaining the resort credit, please visit https://www.biltmorehotel.com/95th-anniversary/.

“Our guests are a vital part of the property’s 95-year history. Providing this offering so they may experience all of the luxurious amenities the Biltmore has to offer is just one of the ways for us to give back,” said Tom Prescott, one of the owners of the Biltmore Hotel. “After what most would consider a challenging year, we hope this offer will provide guests with a much-needed break to come rest and reset.”

On January 15, the Biltmore Hotel celebrated 95 years of first opening its doors in 1926. Since its opening, the Biltmore’s signature and classic Mediterranean-inspired style have remained intact while it has undergone several renovations to update its amenities for the modern-day traveler. For generations, dignitaries, celebrities, families, professionals, and couples from across the globe have flocked to this famous landmark to enjoy its luxurious amenities and bask in its rich and fabled history. To start planning your summer vacation at the Biltmore call (844) 362-7118 or visit https://www.biltmorehotel.com/95th-anniversary/.

###

About The Biltmore Hotel

Graced with effortless beauty and sophistication, the Biltmore Hotel is a National Historic Landmark located in the exclusive Coral Gables area near Miami Beach and Downtown Miami. The 271-room resort includes 174 suites and features spectacular Mediterranean architecture with classic Italian, Moorish, and Spanish influences spread over 150 acres of tropical landscape. A favorite of world leaders and celebrities since its opening in 1926, the hotel offers a restored Donald Ross 18-hole, 71-par championship golf course; tennis courts; the largest hotel pool on the East Coast of the United States with private cabanas; a European spa; and a renowned fitness center. The hotel’s dining destinations include the award-winning Fontana, a traditional Italian restaurant surrounding The Biltmore courtyard and fountain, the poolside Cascade, and the 19th Hole golf-centric restaurant. The Biltmore is one of South Florida’s ideal sites for leisure and business travel, high-level corporate briefings & public policy conferences, and an extraordinary wedding destination. The Biltmore is also a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information or to make reservations, please visit www.BiltmoreHotel.com or call 1(844) 362-7118.

Attachment