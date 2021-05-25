Global E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Will Reach USD 2,100 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market By Material Type (Metals, Plastic, Glass, & Others), By Industry Verticals (Industrial & Commercial Electronics and Consumer Electronics), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market was estimated at USD 1,400 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,100 Million by 2026. The global E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2019 to 2026”.

With the rise of e-commerce shopping on a global scale, increasing e-waste has become an issue for disposal means. With a majority of countries exporting their e-waste, importers of e-waste have begun crafting in on the lucrative end. E-waste carries a plethora of precious metals such as gold, silver, and copper which can be further extracted and processed. Furthermore, the growing challenge of environmental health and health risks associated with improper incineration of e-waste, the growth of the market is particularly uncapped. Other factors include a widened range of population with increased disposable income and transferring consumer preferences toward devices with reduced life cycle will further help boost the growth of the market.

Government bodies across the world are implementing stringent regulatory policies regarding the disposal of e-waste which is enforced onto manufacturers. The rise of e-waste often poses a significant health risk associated with human beings. A prevalent rise in conditions pertaining to breathing disorders and the physical toll has been observed in sites that operate irregularly disposed e-waste. E-waste can be generated from a range of products ranging from TVs, AC’s, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and gaming devices to name a few.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market?

3) Who are the top market players in E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market?

4) What will be the future market of the E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Industry Major Market Players

Aurubis AG

Boliden AB

MBA Polymers Inc.

Stena Technoworld AB

Enviro-Hb Holdings Ltd.

Sim Recycling Ltd.

Umicore S.A.

Waste Management Inc.

Electronic Recyclers International Inc.

Markey Dynamics

On the basis of material type, the e-waste recycling and reuse service market can be segmented into metals, plastics, glass, and others. The other sub-segment can be further categorized into rubber, wood, concrete, and ceramics. Metals occupy the largest market share in the category owing to the vast application case in various prominent industries. Widely used use-cases include applications such as PCBs and microcontrollers. Furthermore, certain mobile and laptops often encompass a majority of their electronics suit cased between aluminum bodies.

On the basis of industry verticals, the e-waste recycling and reuse service market can be segmented into industrial and commercial electronics and consumer electronics. Consumer electronics account for a major market share in the category owing to the vast number of devices present in the physical form. With advancements in technology, manufacturers are often updating their product portfolios compelling consumers to buy iterated versions of their current devices within a short time span. The consumer electronic subcategory can be further broken down into household & handheld, IT accessories & equipment, and others.

Global E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market: Segmentation

The global e-waste recycling and reuse services market can be segregated based on material type, industry verticals, and regions.

The e-waste recycling and reuse services market can be segmented into metals, plastics, glass, and others in the category of material type. The other subcategory can be further segmented into rubber, wood, concrete, and ceramics. The metal segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the exclusive use in applications all across the electronics and electrical market, infrastructure, and other prominent sectors. The most common applications are found in printed circuit boards (PCBs) and microcontrollers which make up for the bulk of any electronic component. Furthermore, the plastic subsegment is expected to post a healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased use of the component in electronics. On the basis of industry verticals, the market for the e-waste recycling and reuse services market can be segmented into industrial and commercial electronics and consumer electronics. The consumer electronic subcategory can be further broken down into household & handheld, IT accessories & equipment, and others. Consumer electronics are expected to witness the highest market share and the lead contributor to e-waste. The extensive adaptability of consumer electronics coupled with the mentioned devices has been the prevalent factor in extending the growth of this subsegment.

Asia-Pacific Will Witness The Highest Growth CAGR Growth In The Region

Countries that produce the most e-waste often find it compelling to export a majority to the region of Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, factors such as a vast number of industry experts and immense technical knowledge have further pushed the market of e-waste recycling and reuse services market in the region to a formidable growth. Additionally, the implementation of several government policies regarding proper disposal means for e-waste and a readily available workforce propels the growth of the market. Europe will account for the second-largest growth during the forecast period. The European Union has undertaken certain steps and implemented policies that award better-managed e-waste plants. Moreover, Europe has been witnessing growth in the IT sector, along with e-waste produces in healthcare, agriculture, and many others.

Browse the full “E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market By Material Type (Metals, Plastic, Glass, & Others), By Industry Verticals (Industrial & Commercial Electronics and Consumer Electronics), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-waste-recycling-and-reuse-services-market .

The global e-waste recycling and reuse services market can be segmented as follows:

Global E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market: By Material Type Segment Analysis

Metals

Plastics

Glass

Others

Global E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market: By Industry Verticals Segment Analysis

Industrial and Commercial Electronics

Consumer Electronics Household & Handheld IT Accessories & Equipment Others



KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

