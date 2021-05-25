New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America IR Spectroscopy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology, Product Type, and End-user" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075743/?utm_source=GNW

A few aspects that have been enhanced by the implementation of the latest technologies include value addition, freshness, varied flavor and textures, and preservation of nutrient profile. The NIR spectrometers have a broad array of application in agro-food, food units, and many other fields. In agro-food industry, the IR spectroscopy application comprises chemical detection, pesticide residue detection, physical hazards detection, microbiological hazard detection, and food safety & traceability. Moreover, in food industry, the spectrometers deal with different fields of agricultural products such as crops, fruits, vegetables, oil & beverages, and dairy products. The method of observing product’s biochemical qualities, such as skin and flesh color, respiration rate, firmness, content of sugars/pigments/organic acids/volatile and phenolic compounds, and ethylene production, is becoming a huge concern. Therefore, due to expanding scope of product authenticity and quality, and exposure of falsely labeled foods, the demand for IR spectroscopy in food industry is increasing. Moreover, IR spectroscopy is the leading technology used during the analysis of raw materials, process control, and specifications of the final product in dairy industry. Techniques such as near-infrared and mid-infrared are successfully deployed for assessing milk and dairy product’s quality such as milk powder, whey, whole-plant corn silage (WPCS), and cheese. For instance, Teixeira et al., has determined spectroscopic patterns of antibiotics isolated in milk for detecting minimum amounts of compounds precisely and rapidly. The FTIR spectroscopy is developed to overwhelm limits related to old dispersive instruments. FTIR technique is highly efficient, reliable, easy-to-perform, and no pre-treatment of samples required. This technology provides consistent and direct method for handling various food products with non-damaging analysis.



The US is the worst-hit country in North America due to the outbreak of COVID-19, with thousands of infected individuals facing severe health conditions across the country.Increasing number of infected individuals has led the government to impose lockdown across the nation’s borders during Q2.



Most of the manufacturing plants were either temporarily shut or are operating with minimum staff; the supply chain of components and parts is disrupted; these are some of the critical issues faced by the North American manufacturers.The US is one of the largest markets for IR spectroscopy especially in medical, food & beverages, and oil & gas, owing to stringent government/industry regulations regarding safety and quality standards.



Also, the country has a larger density of IR spectroscopy manufacturers.However, the outbreak has severely affected the production and revenue generation with the lower number of manufacturing staff.



Thus, the factors mentioned above have had a negative impact on the growth of the IR spectroscopy market in the region.



Based on technology, the mid-infrared segment led the North America IR spectroscopy market in 2020.The mid-infrared spectroscopy (MIR) is a vibrational spectroscopy technique, which identifies chemicals based on interaction of molecules with electromagnetic radiation in a mid-infrared region in a range of 400–4000 cm-1.



The MIR spectroscopic sensing has a prolonged history of developing, implementing, and continual improving powerful instruments.Advancement in MIR light sources and spectrometers is prompting the development of fast and powerful instruments to explore an array of industrial, scientific, and biomedical problems.



For instance, companies such as Agilent Technologies provides 5500 Series compact and portable mid-IR spectrometers developed for on-site oil & lubricant analysis.In addition to applications of MIR, environmental gas sensing is another application of MIR spectrometer.



Moreover, MIR spectroscopy provides label-free chemical contrast in biosensing of tissues and cells. Such huge application areas of MIR spectroscopy will help in fueling the market growth.



The overall North America IR spectroscopy market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America IR spectroscopy market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America IR spectroscopy market. Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bruker Corporation; Carl Zeiss AG; Hitachi, Ltd.; Horiba, Ltd.; JASCO International Co., Ltd.; Lumex Instruments; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Shimadzu Corporation; and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among a few players operating in the North America IR spectroscopy market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075743/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________