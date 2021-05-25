Truepill Launches Consumer Diagnostics Service

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepill , the digital health platform powering consumer health experiences through diagnostics, telehealth and pharmacy infrastructure, today announced the formal launch of its diagnostics service — a milestone in the company’s quest to create a future where 80% of healthcare is delivered digitally. The new service is built on top of Truepill’s proprietary API technology and can be seamlessly combined with the company’s existing telehealth and prescription fulfillment services. To-date, Truepill has already processed close to 500,000 diagnostic tests.



The new capabilities enable healthcare companies of all shapes, sizes and specialities to rapidly launch customized, end-to-end diagnostics programs that enable patients to address a wide array of health issues from the comfort of their own homes. Truepill offers 100+ at-home tests and thousands of in-person tests — including clinical chemistry, infectious disease, genomics, food sensitivity and more — and manages every step in the testing process directly through its digital health platform, including:

White-labeled, fully customizable home collection kits – Not only is the packaging customizable, but kit components can be adapted to meet partner and patient needs.

Fulfillment services – Rapid at-home tests, home collection kits and other diagnostic devices delivered when and where consumers need it.

Expansive specimen collection methods – Meet patients where they are with at-home collection kits, in-person mobile phlebotomy, and traditional in-lab collection methods to collect a wide range of specimen types (blood, saliva, etc.).

Broad lab network – Spanning all 50 states, Truepill’s network of CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited labs offer a broad range of analytes and locates labs nearest to the patient.

Physician oversight – Clinicians ensure appropriate use of tests and guide the patient through result interpretation through Truepill’s telehealth service.



“We believe in a future where healthcare is primarily digital, and diagnostics are a critical element of that future. The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the immediate need for easy-to-use testing from the home, but there is still huge potential for accessible diagnostics beyond the immediate crisis,” said Sid Viswanathan, Co-Founder and President of Truepill. “Combining diagnostic testing with telehealth and prescription delivery unlocks exponential possibilities in digital healthcare, including the diagnosis and management of chronic disease states, more effective care for vulnerable populations, reinvented preventive care and more.”

Truepill builds patient-facing applications on top of its API technology, allowing companies to rapidly launch a range of advanced testing programs, including:

Patient-initiated testing – Provide customer-centric physician oversight, branded home collection kits, fulfillment, specimen analysis and results reporting for your patient-initiated tests.

COVID-19 wellness programs – Rapidly deploy and manage workplace, school, travel and individual testing programs.

Population health – Close care gaps, screen high-risk populations and improve HEDIS/STAR measures.

Patient therapy management – Use diagnostic information to guide treatment selection, ongoing monitoring, and clinical decision making.

Truepill is already working with a number of companies to power innovative testing programs. The company launched a COVID-19 workplace safety platform, partnering with Health Transformation Alliance to power digital testing and treatment programs that enable the transition back to physical worksites. Truepill is also working with eMed and Gauss to facilitate delivery of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests.

Truepill offers only high-quality, safe, and reliable at-home testing kits that are manufactured and fulfilled from our FDA-registered facility in compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 820. All of Truepill’s partner laboratories that process tests are CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited. Truepill’s lab partners comply with all federal and state regulations regarding laboratory testing in addition to performing frequent internal quality checks and testing.

For more information on Truepill’s diagnostics service, visit https://truepill.com/diagnostics .

About Truepill

Truepill is a digital health platform that delivers diagnostics, telehealth, and pharmacy infrastructure to power consumer health experiences. Founded in 2016 with a unique B2B model, the company's expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, white label packaging, product design and more. With seven owned and operated pharmacies, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and LegitScript. Learn more at http://www.truepill.com .

