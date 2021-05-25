Sage launches its first Sage Intacct data centre presence in Canada

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced its new Sage Intacct Canada Data Centre leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS). The in-country presence will help Sage Intacct customers scale and accelerate their digital transformation strategy, while complying with federal and provincial privacy legislation.



Sage is leveraging the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Canada (Central) Region in Montreal, setting up its first local presence and adding to the seven other regions where it operates globally. The in-country presence will allow Sage to help more customers in market with data residency requirements such as not-for-profit, healthcare, financial services, and the public sector.

Today’s leading organizations require the most up-to-date and advanced capabilities found in SaaS and cloud-first finance systems. Using AWS’s infrastructure, Sage Intacct customers can scale their operations with the cloud, while ensuring access to business-critical information anytime, anywhere.



The AWS Canada (Central) Region is committed to being carbon-neutral and uses sustainable energy from clean, renewable hydropower, which is aligned with Sage's commitment to science-based carbon reduction targets as part of its wider social purpose and sustainability strategy.



Cloud solutions are rapidly being adopted across Canada, as organizations look to increase their efficiency and agility to keep pace with the digital economy. As a result, there is an increasing demand for cloud accounting solutions that meet Canadian data sovereignty laws.



“At Sage, we take the privacy of our customers’ data seriously. This launch empowers our customers to seize the opportunity of the cloud and future-proof against the challenges of tomorrow, while keeping their data safe, secure, and compliant,” said Daniel Oh, Vice President, Medium Segment, Sage.

“The availability of Sage Intacct in Canada demonstrates our commitment to the local market and helping organizations from coast to coast with their digital transformation and journey to the cloud,” added Oh. “Sage is dedicated to helping Canadian organizations leverage cloud-enabled technology, to better serve their customers and enhance competitiveness in today’s market.”

Sage Intacct is a best-in-class cloud financial management platform delivering deep industry-specific accounting capabilities, extensive process automation and high configurability. The platform provides customers with real-time visibility to finance users and other stakeholders across the business to act fast, increase efficiency and power growth.

Sage Intacct was recently positioned as a Visionary in the May 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises. Click here for more information on the report.

