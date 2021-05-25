Canopy Secures First Patent for AI-Powered Data Breach Response

RESTON, Va., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canopy Software, Inc., the leader in data breach response software, today announced the allowance of its first U.S. patent application titled “Systems and Methods for Identifying Compliance-Related Information Associated with Data Breach Events.”



The allowance of U.S. Patent Application Number 17/079,937 confirms the use of AI and machine learning for data breach response, solidifying Canopy’s leadership position as a pioneer in the cybersecurity technology space.

“Until recently, data protection regulations have outpaced technology and processes,” said Ralph Nickl, CEO and co-founder of Canopy. “Our software enables people to significantly expedite the assessment of compromised data following a security incident so that, in the event of a breach, they can respond within required timeframes and help minimize harm by notifying affected individuals faster.”

“For years, we have believed in the power of AI and machine learning to transform the way organizations assess and respond to data breaches,” said Oran Sears, CTO and co-founder of Canopy. “The allowance of this patent application by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office within less than six months of filing validates that Canopy’s solution is truly unique. It is rewarding to see our innovation recognized in this way.”

Canopy’s cloud-based cybersecurity application empowers organizations to quickly and accurately assess security incidents and respond to data breaches. It harnesses the full power of AI and machine learning to accelerate data processing, data assessment, and entity management in the growing area of data breach response.

About Canopy

Canopy makes the world’s leading data breach response software, providing fast, accurate, and secure analysis of compromised data. Powered by AI and machine learning, Canopy’s patented application is purpose-built to quickly assess privacy impact and identify who was affected, so those people can be notified as efficiently as possible. Canopy has been awarded as a Gold Winner in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, a winner of the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards, and a 2020 NVTC Tech 100 honoree. Connect with one of our Foresters today at contact@canopyco.io or visit www.canopyco.io to learn more about our data breach response solution.