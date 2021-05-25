Lotus Engages Oak Hill Financial to Provide Capital Market Advisory Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) (OTC: LTTSF) (FRA: LV9) (“Lotus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained Oak Hill Financial Inc. (“Oak Hill”) to provide capital market advisory services to the Company.



Oak Hill is a leading Canadian marketing and distribution firm, focused on IIROC retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill specializes in effectively communicating and building credibility with a network of over 10,000 Canadian IIROC retail brokers and over 300 North American funds. Oak Hill’s experienced team of former asset management wholesalers and capital market professionals provide their clients with differentiated advice as well as unparalleled execution helping companies achieve their strategic business and capital market goals. Oak Hill has successfully marketed companies ranging in market value from $10M to $1B in a variety of different industries including cannabis.

Under the terms of engagement, Oak Hill has been retained for a six-month period for a monthly fee together with one hundred thousand (100,000) options of Lotus common shares. The options shall vest on a quarterly basis from the execution of this agreement. If the agreement is terminated for any reason, Oak Hill shall have 60 days to exercise all vested options, after which point, they are cancelled. The options shall have an 18-month term and this agreement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Lotus Ventures Inc.

"Dale McClanaghan"

Dale McClanaghan, President and CEO

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. is the publicly traded licensed producer and the owner of Lotus Cannabis Co., a premium-craft cannabis brand in Canada. Situated on 23 acres of farmland in BC’s North Okanagan region, Lotus cultivates premium cannabis flower providing consumers with a quality experience that they can count on.

Lotus currently sells cannabis on a wholesale basis to licensed producers across Canada, which have listed popular cultivars like our Kalifornia in recreational channels across eight provinces.

Lotus Ventures is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “J”, on the OTC Markets under the symbol “LTTSF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “LV9”.

For More Information:

President & CEO

Dale McClanaghan

dalemcclanaghan@gmail.com

604-644-9844

Investor Relations

Daniel McRobert

investors@lotuscannabis.ca

604-842-4625

To learn more, visit lotuscannabis.ca or follow the Lotus brand on social media.

Twitter: @lotuscannabisco , LinkedIn: @lotuscannabisco , Instagram: @lotuscannabisco

Facebook: @lotuscanna

Forward Looking Information:

The information contained within this news release has been prepared by Lotus Ventures Inc. This document includes certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning our expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, our future operating results, our expectations regarding the market for medical and recreational cannabis products, our expectations regarding the continued growth of the medical and recreational cannabis market, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Users are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that a number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties have not been documented or mentioned in this document nor other communications made by the company. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "targets," "optimistic," "intend," "aim," "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.