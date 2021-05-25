EnviroKlenz Becomes Approved NCPA Vendor

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroKlenz, a leading innovator in air quality technology, today announces that NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) members can now purchase EnviroKlenz’s Air System and Air System Plus.



“Now that EnviroKlenz is an approved NCPA vendor, public agencies can purchase our air purifier systems at a reduced price – helping them keep staff, customers and guests safe from airborne pollutants, contaminants and viruses,” said George Negron, Vice President of Operations at Timilon Corporation. “Thanks to the amazing work that NCPA is doing, clean, quality air will be more accessible than ever before.”

The EnviroKlenz® Air System Plus uses EnviroKlenz’s patented earth mineral technology, which was originally designed for chemical warfare decontamination in the military. Using three filtration methods, including the patented EnviroKlenz® Air Cartridge, HEPA filter and UVC bulbs, the Air System Plus is effective in reducing 99.9% of viruses, mold and fungus without releasing anything back into the environment, according to recent testing.

NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 U.S. states. NCPA utilizes state-of-the-art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices. There are more than 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors that are eligible to utilize NCPA’s cooperative purchasing contracts.

About EnviroKlenz

EnviroKlenz is a leading indoor air quality company that makes various air purifier models, including EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System and EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus. Its patented earth mineral technology was developed over two decades by research scientists and was originally designed for use by the US military to destroy chemical warfare and toxic industry chemicals. EnviroKlenz’s air purifiers use safe earth minerals to capture and destroy airborne toxic and noxious gasses, particulates, allergens, bacteria, viruses and other allergy triggers. Since no abrasive chemicals, masking agents or toxic fillers are used, EnviroKlenz’s products are safe for the environment and to use around family and pets. Timilon Corporation is the parent company of EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, and FAST-ACT®. For more information, visit www.enviroklenz.com.

