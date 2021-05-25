Interface Announces $5,000 “Tech for Good” Scholarship

Earth City, MO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today launched a “Tech for Good” scholarship program to help provide financial support to college students pursuing four-year STEM or other technology-oriented studies and careers. One student will be selected every year from the pool of applicants, and will receive $5,000 to help continue their education.

To be eligible for this scholarship, students will need to be enrolled full-time in an accredited US university for the 2021-2022 academic year, studying any technology-related course. Applicants with a strong academic record will be required to submit an engaging 500-word essay or a video that describes how they would plan to use technology to solve real-world problems. This year, the deadline for submitting the application will be November 15th, 2021. Applications can be submitted online and finalists will be expected to provide academic references.

“Technology-enabled services are changing the way businesses think about engaging their customers and innovation is the cornerstone of new product development. By launching the Tech for Good Scholarship program, we will encourage the next generation of STEM students, who represent 20% of those seeking college degrees today, to showcase how the sciences can be applied to change and improve social, environmental or business outcomes,” said Michael Shaw, CEO at Interface.

Click here to submit the application for the scholarship. For questions about this scholarship, email techforgood@interfacesys.com

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

Attachment