Council of Latvijas Gāze decides upon the re-election of the Board

Due to the expiration of the term of office of three Board members in August 15, 2021, Latvijas Gāze makes changes in the composition of the Board which will take effect on August 16, 2021.

Under the Resolution of Council, dated May 12, 2021, Aigars Kalvītis, Deniss Jemeļjanovs and Elita Dreimane have been re-elected members of the Board of Latvijas Gāze. The current term of office of the fourth member of the Board – Inga Āboliņa - runs till August 16, 2023.

Aigars Kalvītis will continue as Chairman of the Board and Deniss Jemeļjanovs as the Vice Chairman of the Board.