Icario Names Craig Wigginton Chief Technology Officer

Technology Veteran to Help Health Plans Accelerate the Transformation of Consumer Engagement and Digital Care Management

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icario , the healthcare industry’s largest health action company, today named digital transformation leader Craig Wigginton as Chief Technology Officer. With more than two decades of experience in technology leadership roles, Wigginton will use his vast experience in innovation and technology operations to help Icario’s clients achieve their digital transformation and consumer engagement strategies across the full spectrum of healthcare—from enrollment and quality to satisfaction and retention.

Wigginton joins Icario from Altruista Health, where he served as CTO, working closely with health plans across the United States and leading a global team of more than 400 product, technology, and implementation professionals. Wigginton will lead Icario's charge to become an API-first business to help Medicaid, Exchange, and Medicare Advantage plans to create improved experiences for members while creating better outcomes at a lower cost.

"Craig is an expert in harnessing technology to improve healthcare and he is also a world-class leader and teammate," said Steve Wigginton, CEO at Icario. "He joins Icario at an exciting time in our history as we enter a new phase of growth. His deep knowledge of both technology and healthcare further strengthens our foundation and will allow us to accelerate innovation for our clients.”

“The future of digital care management is a passion of mine, and Icario is perfectly positioned to leverage the power of data and machine learning to help improve the quality of care and the quality of lives,” Craig Wigginton said. “Integrating consumer-friendly technology into clinical and health plan settings is extremely powerful, but it's something that many payers need help with, and I am looking forward to doing just that.”

Before joining Altruista Health, Wigginton served as CTO for over 20 years driving digital transformation and SaaS platform delivery in venture-backed and public company settings. His experience in healthcare technology includes care management, risk management, clinical trials management, and clinical supply chain optimization at Health Integrated, Datatrak International, Pharos Technologies, and Neoforma. Wigginton has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University.

About Icario

Icario is the leading health action company focused on connecting people to health. Icario uses pioneering behavioral research, data science and our adaptive multi-channel platform to deliver personalization at scale for the most trusted healthcare organizations in all 50 states, including seven of the 10 largest health plans. Learn more at www.icariohealth.com .

