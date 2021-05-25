Lékué Presents a Deep Microwave Steam Case

New Castle, DE, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lékué offers a Deep Steam Case for cooking artichokes in the microwave oven, just in time for peak artichoke season. The steam case makes it simple to enjoy this amazing food. Artichokes are thistles, members of the genus Cynara and are related to the dandelion, daisy, and marigold. Artichokes are popular in Mediterranean countries and are frequently cited as a superfood, in part because of their high levels of antioxidants. Although they are good for you, many people don’t prepare them at home as they think they are challenging to cook. They are actually easy to prepare. The Lékué Deep Steam Case makes it simple to enjoy this amazing food.

The Deep Steam Case with attached lid takes all the intimidation out of cooking artichokes. Steaming brings out the nutty taste of the artichoke and makes a beautiful presentation. Artichokes can be steamed with lemon or lime juice and zest as well as water or broth and onions or garlic. The beautiful leaves of the bud can be served right from the steam case or placed on a platter. A recipe is featured on Lekueusa.com.

The Deep Steam Case is a microwave pot, which offers a faster, nutritious way to prepare meals. Steam cooking in the microwave is healthier for two reasons: it maintains more of the foods’ nutrients and it requires little or no fat. The case is made from 100% premium platinum silicone and withstands temperatures from -76°F – 428°F. This is the same silicone that is used for baby bottle nipples and medical tubes. The product is food safe and odor and stain resistant. The Deep Steam Case is 10-inches long, 8-inches wide and 4.5-inches tall. It holds 1-quart. It retails for $35.

