Secure Sense Chooses Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to Power New Managed Service Offerings

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secure Sense, a subsidiary of TELUS - a next-generation IT solution provider, and Fortinet®, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Secure Sense has chosen Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to power the company’s Secure SD-WAN managed services offerings. The services offer comprehensive built in high-performance security and SD-WAN in one solution, giving customers the ability to gain the benefits of improved connectivity experience and cost efficiencies of SD-WAN, while eliminating complexity and security gaps in the network. This new service is available to organizations across Canada from both Secure Sense and TELUS.



Organizations building complex WAN infrastructures find it challenging and costly to manage and keep up with network issues ranging from latency to bad user experience. As a result, customers are seeking services that help address these challenges without compromising security. Leveraging Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution built with a security-driven networking approach converging networking and security, Secure Sense’s new managed services reduces complexity at the WAN edge through one unified solution.

Together with Fortinet, Secure Sense’s new Secure SD-WAN service provides:

Improved Connectivity and User Experience : Powered by Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution, the new managed service delivers a highly-scalable network and proactive security threat prevention while providing better user experience. Secure Sense’s new service provides the ability to direct and prioritize network traffic, reducing latency and providing a better user experience.





: Powered by Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution, the new managed service delivers a highly-scalable network and proactive security threat prevention while providing better user experience. Secure Sense’s new service provides the ability to direct and prioritize network traffic, reducing latency and providing a better user experience. Comprehensive and Integrated Security : The new Secure SD-WAN service offers comprehensive security controls, such as intrusion prevention, web filtering, application control, anti-malware, advanced threat protection and integrated sandboxing. As a result, customers are able to deploy consistent security across all edges.





: The new Secure SD-WAN service offers comprehensive security controls, such as intrusion prevention, web filtering, application control, anti-malware, advanced threat protection and integrated sandboxing. As a result, customers are able to deploy consistent security across all edges. Centralized Management Removing Complexity: Customers benefit from centralized management, zero touch deployment and advanced automation to simplify operations at scale. Enhanced granular analytics provides end-to-end visibility reducing customers troubleshooting and resolution cycles.



The Secure Sense team, which is certified in Fortinet’s Network Security Expert (NSE) Program, provides continuous 24x7 monitoring along with recommendations to improve network and security configurations.

Supporting Quotes

“Secure Sense and Fortinet have a longstanding partnership that is now being extended through Secure Sense’s new SD-WAN managed service offering. Through this relationship, global customers will benefit from the combination of professional services and market leading Secure SD-WAN technology to support and meet strategic business objectives.”

- Graham Bushkes, VP Public Sector and Channels – Fortinet Canada

“Building on our Fortinet partnership, we have extended our Next-Generation Firewall Managed Service to provide SD-WAN capabilities. This allows us to deliver a true security focused SD-WAN managed service that provides both cost savings and network performance improvements to our customers.”

-Matthew Watkinson, CIO at Secure Sense Solutions

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, applications and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 510,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

About Secure Sense

Secure Sense, a subsidiary of TELUS, is a next-generation IT solution provider. Empowered by deep expertise, our technical and sales teams specialize in security, infrastructure, cloud solutions and product implementation. Offering a range of services including managed, professional and risk advisory services, training and value-added product reselling, we take pride in delivering finely-tuned custom solutions that optimize return on investment for our customers. Our unique best-of-breed approach and innovative practices have made us a trusted advisor to Canada’s largest enterprises.

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.



Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact: Stephanie Lira Peter Salkowski Ron Davis Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. 408-235-7700 408-331-4595 415-806-9892 pr@fortinet.com psalkowski@fortinet.com rdavis@fortinet.com



