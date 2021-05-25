Poshmark, Inc. Founder and Chief Executive Officer to Present at William Blair’s 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference and Stifel’s 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style, today announced that Manish Chandra, founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.



Mr. Chandra will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He is scheduled to appear at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available live at investors.poshmark.com .

Mr. Chandra will also participate in a virtual fireside chat at Stifel’s 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He is scheduled to appear at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time and the webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available live at investors.poshmark.com .

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , and for company news and announcements, please visit investors.poshmark.com . You can also find Poshmark on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , Pinterest, and YouTube .

