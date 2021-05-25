Cincinnati’s Coney Island 2021 Season to Open This Saturday Nation’s Largest Aquaglide Pool Obstacle Course Opens at Nation’s Largest Recirculating Pool

CINCINNATI, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cincinnati’s Coney Island will open for the 2021 season, this Saturday, May 29. New attractions will include Coney Island’s Challenge Zone, the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the nation, and Action Alley. Also opening on Memorial Day weekend will be familiar favorites including Coney Island’s Sunlite Pool, the largest recirculating pool in the United States, the Twister water slides, Typhoon Tower giant splashground, Cannonball Cove dive pool and Storybook Paddleboats.



CONEY ISLAND NEW ATTRACTIONS

Coney Island Challenge Zone

The brand new Challenge Zone is a massive floating obstacle course with more than 150 feet of climbing obstacles, monkey bars, balance beams and more. The Challenge Zone will be the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the United States and will challenge even the most agile.



Coney Island Action Alley

There’s never-ending FUN at Action Alley, including:

Jump Pad

Battle Cones

Connect 4 Basketball

Foam Parties

Gaga Pit

Arts and Crafts

Action Alley will be open daily 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day during the Coney Island 2021 season – and is included with a Sunlite Water Adventure admission or season pass.



“As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, Coney Island is excited to debut our new Challenge Zone and Action Alley,” said Rob Schutter, President of Coney Island. “We can’t wait to share these new and unique attractions and our popular favorites with loyal guests and brand new fans.”

Coney Island tickets are available at coneyislandpark.com.



In the interest of safety, Coney Island is continuing to implement enhanced sanitation practices and guest policies based on the most up-to-date state and local recommendations and guidelines. For a complete listing of Coney Island’s policies and procedures, please visit https://coneyislandpark.com/plan-your-visit/faqs-and-policies/.

About Coney Island

Coney Island is Cincinnati’s leading aquatic center and entertainment venue. Families can swim in North America’s largest recirculating pool, race down more than ¼ of a mile of water slides, create giant splashes in Cannonball Cove, and play in Typhoon Tower, home of the world’s largest erupting hydro storm.



Coney Island is a great location for company picnics, family reunions, fundraisers, and private events and home to many of the region’s premier events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/098cdee3-7776-40c7-848e-92e9644e77d8.

