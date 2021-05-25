Webscale is a 3X Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, today announced that it has been named a 2021 American Business Awards (ABA) winner in three categories – Achievement in Product Innovation, Tech Innovator of the Year and Best Cloud Platform.



Hosted by Stevie Awards, the 19th edition of the ABAs received more than 3,800 nominations this year—a record number—which were reviewed by more than 250 professionals worldwide.

Webscale’s powerful 360-degree security solution, Cloud Security Suite, won in the “Achievement in Product Innovation” category. Evaluating the nomination, judges commented:



“Providing a rich set of security services, Webscale leverages the value of a domain focused organization and the understanding that comes from protecting critical business infrastructure.”



“Fast growing ecommerce clients such as Dollar General and large Fortune 1000 companies provide further validation to their product capabilities and continuous improvement to keep up with emerging cyber threats.”



In the “Tech Innovator of the Year” category, Webscale Founder and CTO, Jay Smith was recognized by judges as a visionary in the delivery of ecommerce storefronts.



“Webscale improves each online user experience by speeding up sites and making them available all the time. Mr. Jay Smith is a great innovator driving many advancements at Webscale.”



The Webscale SaaS platform also won in the “Cloud Platform'' category with a judge commenting:



“Webscale's ability to deliver safe and scalable cloud management is a great differentiator.”

Commenting on the ABA wins, Webscale VP Engineering, Mike Haller, said, “We’re thrilled to win these awards as they reinforce our continued focus on product innovation and adding real business value to customers. This recognition, as a result of an independent evaluation by a jury of industry professionals, is a validation of the stellar work done by our product and engineering teams.”

Webscale has witnessed more than 100% growth in the past year, fueled in part by the unprecedented surge in ecommerce as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With rapid growth comes increased risk of cyber-attacks, and Webscale continues to work closely with customers to strengthen their security posture, with powerful edge solutions that can be deployed alongside traditional WAFs and CDNs, and on top of any third-party commerce cloud, headless/PWA deployment or on-premise application.

About Webscale

Webscale is the world’s only cloud platform for the successful delivery of modern commerce applications. Offering enterprise-grade security, predictive scalability and blazing-fast performance, the Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure. The platform supports omni channel use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, including headless, progressive web applications, self-hosted and fully hosted commerce clouds. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Watsco, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.

