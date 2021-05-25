Digilant Partners with Lasso to Bolster its Omnichannel Healthcare and Pharma Advertising Solutions

BOSTON, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnichannel advertising services company Digilant today announced a strategic partnership with Lasso, the world’s most comprehensive platform for healthcare marketing and analytics, to further strengthen its healthcare and pharma advertising solutions.



The new partnership will combine unmatched reach and physician-level reporting with best-in-class omnichannel media execution, delivering the most powerful advertising solution for healthcare and pharma marketers that spans programmatic, email, social and Connected TV (CTV).

With a comprehensive identity graph of the US population and access to more than 40 billion medical claims and RX transactions, Lasso enables healthcare marketers to match and target physicians one-to-one and patients deterministically across all digital channels. This level of granular targeting allows the Digilant team to execute media campaigns with greater efficiency and drive engagement rates that are 2X the industry standard.

"Along with the fast-growing healthcare sector and focus on consumer privacy, the healthcare and pharma industries need access to accurate and privacy-safe data and insights more than ever,” said Raquel Rosenthal, CEO of Digilant. “We are thrilled to have found a partner like Lasso who is leading the charge for healthcare marketers and creating opportunities for impactful connections between brands, physicians and patients."

“Today, healthcare and pharma marketers need to maximize every dollar spent,” said Mike DiNorscio, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Lasso. “Our partnership with Digilant demonstrates our commitment to providing marketers with best-in-class tools that drastically improve the reach, relevancy and ROI of their digital campaigns.”

About Digilant

Digilant is an omnichannel advertising partner built to take advertisers from now to next. We do this with omnichannel digital advertising strategies that are data-driven, actionable, and effective. Part of ispDigital, Digilant is made up of 100+ data-driven media minds and advertising technologists spread across US offices in Boston, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Atlanta. By combining big ideas with scale, we are well-equipped to champion consumer insights, campaign analysis, and media initiatives that propel brands and agencies forward. Visit us at digilant.com to learn more.

About Lasso

Lasso is the world’s first and only omnichannel healthcare marketing and analytics platform that allows you to plan, activate, and measure your HCP and DTC campaigns across programmatic, social, email, and connected TV — all in one place. Lasso has offices in New York, NY and Austin, TX. Visit us at lassoplatform.io to learn more.

