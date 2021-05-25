MobileSmith Health Announces New Addition to Executive Team

RALEIGH, N.C., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jay Steinberg as clinical advisor. As a Board-Certified Cardiothoracic Surgeon for over 15 years, Steinberg brings with him a background in designing and implementing health programs in large health systems throughout the Northeast U.S. where engagement with clinical, administrative and support services were critical to ensuring success.



“We are excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Jay Steinberg as clinical advisor for MobileSmith Health,” said Jerry Lepore, MobileSmith Health CEO. “Dr. Steinberg has led the creation and development of innovative programs that have significantly benefited patients nationwide utilizing artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to enhance compliance, reduce risk, and ultimately improve outcomes. We look forward to working alongside Dr. Steinberg as he joins us to further the mission of MobileSmith Health.”

As surgery caseloads are geared back up to pre-COVID-19 levels, hospitals are quickly looking to address the persistent challenges of patient medical adherence that in turn drive high day-of-surgery cancellation rates, contribute to high readmission rates and disrupt a medical team’s ability to operate at peak efficiency. In his role as clinical advisor, Steinberg will help address these challenges by offering guidance based on first-hand clinical experience that will impact perioperative program product integration and mitigating barriers to entry for hospitals.

“Having been a surgeon, researcher and educator for over two decades, I am thrilled to bring my expertise to MobileSmith Health,” expressed Dr. Steinberg. “Working with individual patients and playing a role in improving each of their lives is a reward in and of itself. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue those efforts on a larger scale with this incredible organization that continues to be a leader in the digital health sector as they continue to develop innovative ways to improve cost effectiveness of health care delivery.”

Dr. Steinberg currently serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of CMTx-Biotech, a Long Island based company specializing in repurposing drugs, which is positioned to evaluate in clinical trials a modified tetracycline in the treatment of COVID-induced lung injury. He also continues to remain intricately involved with the implementation of global initiatives that ultimately impact a larger patient population. Steinberg’s medical path includes earning degrees from renowned programs and universities including an undergraduate degree in biology from Lehigh University, a master’s degree in physical therapy from Colombia University, Doctor of Medicine from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his general surgery training at State University of New York in Syracuse, a cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at Penn Milton Hershey Medical Center and an endovascular fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh.

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector, is connecting healthcare providers to their patients and their patients to their health to improve clinical outcomes and the overall patient journey. The company’s health technology ecosystem is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence via embedded EMR integration and adherence tracking dashboards, thus reducing cancellations and complications across episodes of care. MobileSmith Health has helped more than 200 hospitals meet their healthcare consumers where they are – on their mobile devices – to extend a provider’s ability to modify behavior with apps that remind, educate, track, and engage the patients that use them.

For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com

