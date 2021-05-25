Global Helium Corp. Adds Additional Highly Prospective Acreage in Saskatchewan’s Helium Fairway

CALGARY, Alberta, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) (the “Company” or “Global”) is pleased to announce the addition of 37,100 hectares (91,675 acres) in the Vermillion Hills area in Saskatchewan.



The Company has established a core area at Vermillion Hills, approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Swift Current. The new permit is contiguous to the southeast and increases our 100% working interest holdings in this area to over 122,000 hectares (302,000 acres).

Wes Siemens, President at Global commented, “This new acreage significantly expands our land position to the southeast within the helium fairway. We are excited about growing our position in this area and moving our prospects to the drill stage.”

The company is in the process of evaluating the new seismic data that was shot in the area in March over the Lawson and Elbow structures (March 18 news release) on the adjacent land permits. Once the data is integrated into the geologic model, Global will be able to provide an update on these exciting helium prospects. In addition, the Company is looking to purchase additional seismic over the new land permits to integrate with the existing lands.

About Global Helium

Global Helium is an exploration stage company focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium to meet the needs of increasing helium demand and shrinking helium supply in North America and around the world. The Company has a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts and has established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Together, the team has captured 100%-owned permits encompassing hundreds of thousands of acres prospective for helium in Saskatchewan’s well-established helium fairway.

Find out more at: https://globalhelium.com/.

