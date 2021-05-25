Brandon Hall Group’s New Research to Look at Developing Inclusive Leaders

Boca Raton, FL, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a new study to identify leading practices for developing inclusive leaders who can drive diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in their organizations.

“Is your organization inclusive? Are your leaders truly inclusive?,” Brandon Hall Group Senior Vice President and Principal HCM Analyst Claude Werder asks. “If you didn’t answer ‘yes’ to having inclusive leaders, then your organization is not inclusive either. Because inclusion starts at the top by leaders setting the tone for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.”

Inclusive leaders are aware of their own biases and are humble enough to acknowledge them. They openly seek to mitigate their biases by getting input from a wide variety of people, and articulate and demonstrate their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and challenge the status quo when necessary. They also seek to understand those around them — including people from different cultures and backgrounds — and listen, empathize and adapt to their points of view. On top of that, they tap into the talents and motivations of their teams to collaborate, empower and inspire.

“Inclusive leadership is not necessarily intuitive, especially to leaders who rose through the ranks in top-down, command-and-control leadership cultures and are now expected to change,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Taking a class won’t make a leader inclusive. Developing inclusive leaders requires a unique and concerted effort. Leaders must embark on a journey to self-awareness through a variety of experiences that also build humility, empathy and the ability to grow and change.”

Brandon Hall Group’s study will ask responding organizations to identify their practices in developing inclusive leaders and correlate them with increases in key performance indicators to identify best and next practices. Analysts will then create models and frameworks from this research to help organizations improve their inclusive leadership strategies.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/58FR8ZH. Those who complete the research gain immediate access to a Strategy Brief and receive a summary of the results with the study is complete.

