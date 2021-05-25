The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Gains Efficiency, Gives Patients More Choice for Follow-Up Care with Aidin

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aidin, a healthcare technology company making care transitions easier for everyone, today announced The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has saved nearly $4 million in one year by streamlining the administration of care for patients needing rehabilitation or nursing services after a surgery, stroke, accident or illness.



Ohio State Wexner Medical Center began using Aidin’s proprietary technology platform in October 2019 across the health system to manage transitions for patients needing post-hospital care in either inpatient and outpatient settings. The health system contracted with Aidin to identify and connect patients to the best post-acute care options while also making discharge planning easier and more efficient for its staff.

Aidin’s unique referral management tool matches patients with the most clinically appropriate providers. The company’s open-market approach gives patients more choice by showing hospital case managers all available post-acute providers in their community and beyond. Aidin also empowers patients to make more informed choices because the referral management tool gives them data about care quality at each provider.

By moving from a competitor’s referral system to Aidin, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center eliminated manual administrative tasks and improved communications between case managers and providers. The cost savings came by tracking a key efficiency metric known as patient length of stay (LOS). One year after transitioning to Aidin, the health system reduced its average LOS for post-acute care patients by 0.7 days, decreased the cost of patient care and created capacity to treat more than 1,500 new patients.

“Hospitals and health systems across the country are grappling to make their care transitions more transparent and efficient, but all too often their staff is slowed down by manual, cumbersome processes that get in the way of patient care, said Russell Graney, founder and CEO of Aidin. “Aidin helps them unleash the power of supply and demand to effortlessly transition patients to the highest-quality provider available.”

