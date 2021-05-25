New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Glass Wafers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Application, End Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075741/?utm_source=GNW

The miniature design of these MEMs makes them a suitable choice for use in all electronic devices, which has increased the application of MEMs, thereby boosting their demand in the semiconductor market. The glass wafers are mostly utilized for wafer packaging of sensitive components, owing to their superior functionality as well as their reliability to overcome harsh environments. These glass wafers are also used as carrier substrates due to their chemical resistance and thermal stability. The demand for portable medical equipment, which includes patient monitoring devices, has been on the owing to the increased usage and demand by health workers across the world during the pandemic. The increased awareness among the consumers in the pandemic has increased the demand for personal monitoring devices which has led to an increase in demand for MEMs. This, in turn, will boost the growth of the glass wafers market.



North America, especially the US, witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of COVID-19 cases, which led to the discontinuation of glass wafers manufacturing activities; other glass components manufacturing sector has subsequently impacted the demand for glass wafers during the early months of 2020.Moreover, decline in the overall manufacturing activities has led to discontinuation of glass equipment manufacturing projects, thereby reducing the demand for glass wafers.



Similar trend was witnessed in other North American countries, i.e., Canada and Mexico. However, the countries are likely to overcome this drop in demand with the economic activities regaining their pace, especially in the beginning of 2021.



The consumer electronics segment led the glass wafers market based on end use in 2020.In the consumer electronics segment, glass wafer is basically used in sectors such as mobile devices and wearables, augmented reality, imaging and projection, and home and electrical appliances.



In the mobile device and wearable sector, glass wafers have been used for the protection of the cover glass for display purposes.Glass wafers acts as a substrate for polymer lenses, cover glasses for image sensors and issued for protecting the electronics and semiconductors present inside the device as well as protecting the integrated circuit.



In imaging and projection glass wafers are used in high-end digital projectors, as well as in TV and imaging display as they offer high transparency, heat resistance, and low thermal expansion.The use of sensors in consumer electronic devices has increased.



The number of sensors in mobile devices have increased. It is used in unlocking the phones with facial recognition, augmented reality, and many more. The glass wafers are used to in order to make sensing applications, which include refractive and diffractive optical elements and lightguides.



The overall North America glass wafers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America glass wafers market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales, managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America glass wafers market. Schott AG, AGC Inc., Corning Incorporated, Plan Optik AG, Bullen, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Samtec Inc., Coresix Precision Glass Inc., Swift Glass, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. are among the key players operating in the North America glass wafers market.

