Culligan International Supports National Drinking Water Month

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With questions over the quality and safety of North America’s water necessitating a prominent mention in a recent U.S. Presidential address and with consumer surveys reflecting a growing concern over the issue, this year’s National Drinking Water Month takes on more importance than ever.

These growing concerns are warranted. According to recent studies, water supplies continue to contain dangerous levels of lead, arsenic, perfluorooctanoic acids (PFOAS), and other water contaminants that can cause serious health issues*. Compounding the problem is that most households (61%**) have never had their water tested.

“For years, we’ve taken the safety of our water for granted,” said Judd Larned, President, Culligan North America, a world leader in water treatment. “But thousands of water systems around the country show excess levels of contamination and with the average person using 50 gallons of water each day, the risks of drinking and washing in it continue to grow.”

Fortunately, according to Culligan, there are a few essential steps homeowners can take to ensure clean and safe water, including:

Know where water contamination can occur. Water impurities are not just limited to the water source but can also happen in the distribution system after treatment from the local municipality or private well has already occurred. While many naturally occurring chemicals and impurities from local land practices can be filtered at the source, unsafe amounts of lead can enter the water from lead service pipes. These issues are commonly found in homes built prior to 1986 when lead pipes, fixtures, and solder were regularly used.



Educate yourself on the filtration system currently in place at your home. Water treatment solutions such as water softeners, reverse osmosis systems and specialty filters eliminate specific impurities that may be found in your water, while charcoal pitchers and refrigerator cartridges may not address your water’s specific needs.



Pay Attention. Corroded plumbing fixtures, unpleasant odors, disagreeable taste, discolored water, and even shortened appliance lifespan are signs of trouble.



Schedule a test to identify impurities in your water. Because water contamination can happen at any time and/or through a local municipality, an underground well, or a homeowner’s pipes, it is important to have your water tested by a water expert who can determine the necessary steps to eliminate any harmful impurities that may be present. While testing can be done at any time Culligan recommends scheduling a water test after moving, if appliances that use water are collecting residue or burning out, or as soon as you notice a change in your water’s taste, odor, or appearance. Well water should also be tested whenever any changes in your water such as color, taste, odor, or cloudiness are noticed.



“Cleaner, safer water is integral to all of our lives,” said Larned. “That’s why we’re proud to be supporting May as National Drinking Water Month.”

For more information about Culligan water treatment products, including water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for business, or to find your local Culligan representative visit www.culligan.com.

About Culligan International

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a global leader in providing cleaner, softer water through innovative, sustainable solutions and unparalleled service. Culligan’s 35+ brands around the world offer an unrivaled distribution and service network for drinking water and treatment solutions, serving 50 million customers every year. Culligan’s products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for business. Culligan’s network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. Many Culligan dealers have valuable equity in their communities as multigenerational family owners of their franchises. For more information visit: www.culligan.com .

*According to a 2020 report from the Environmental Working Group (EWG)

**According to a 2021 Smart H2O Survey by Culligan of North American Homeowners