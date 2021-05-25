Half of USA Now Vaccinated Against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the US vaccine roll-out "Half of USA Now Vaccinated"



At least 25 states -- plus Washington, DC -- have now fully vaccinated at least half of their adults, data published Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

More than 49% of the country's total population has gotten at least one shot while more than 39% of the population is fully vaccinated, the data shows.

The state with the highest proportion of adults who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is Maine -- with more than 62% of people 18 and over having completed their shots.

