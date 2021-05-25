NP Digital Announces Holding Company Veteran Paul Darling as CFO

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced today that Paul Darling has joined the agency as its Global Chief Financial Officer. Darling will drive top-line growth by guiding pricing and monetization strategies positioning the company for continued global expansion.

Darling has more than 30 years of invaluable financial and operational experience in the public and private digital marketing, media, and technology sectors. He comes with solid accounting credentials and expertise in FP&A, M&A, strategic planning, finance systems, SaaS, capital structures, pricing, and contract negotiations.

“Paul is a trusted financial leader and business partner, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join our team,” said Michael Gullaksen CEO of NP Digital. “Paul’s financial perspective on high growth, M&A, marketing and automation will be instrumental in driving the agency’s strategic vision forward.”

Prior to joining NP Digital Darling held positions as CFO at Publicis Groupe Spine, a division serving the agency’s data, analytics and technology needs. Darling also served as CFO for Publicis Media Inc. (Formerly Vivaki Inc.) the global programmatic media division. Before that, Darling spent six years at Leapfrog Online (acquired by iProspect) serving as CFO.

“It’s an exciting time to join NP Digital as the company hyper-focuses on continued growth, global expansion and investment into new technologies. I’m eager to join this ambitious team and bring strategic financial leadership to the table,” said Darling. “Neil Patel and the NP Digital agency have continuously been at the forefront of the industry. It’s a great feeling to now be a part of this team and help further accelerate growth and enhance value.”

About NP Brands:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest growing, award winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to building meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most important Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with seven offices and headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

