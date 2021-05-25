Michael Kirk named new CEO of Equity Solutions USA

West Bloomfield, Mich., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Solutions USA, a nationwide, independent provider of residential real estate valuation services, today announced the appointment of Michael Kirk as their new CEO. He will assume responsibilities immediately and succeed Hugo Garofalo, who was promoted to the Chairman of the Board.

Michael has been part of the valuation industry for over 24 years, beginning his career as a state-licensed field appraiser. He most recently held the role of SVP, Strategic Valuation Initiatives for the Accurate Group, where he worked on Modernization of the Appraisal Process. Michael has also held key valuation roles for three lenders, including Chief Residential Appraiser for Huntington National Bank.

"Equity Solutions is growing exponentially, and with Michael's experience, vision, and perspective on the state of the market, we'll be able to scale our company to meet the demands of a post-pandemic housing market," said Chairman of the Board Hugo Garofalo. "Michael is the perfect fit to help Equity Solutions get to the next level, and I look forward to working with him to make that happen."

"Equity Solutions has a strong reputation for understanding its clients' specific goals and can personalize the appraisal experience for everyone involved," Michael said. "It is one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to be a part of the national growth of Equity Solutions. I look forward to working with our experienced team of appraisers to ensure our client's objectives are met."

Equity Solutions has a network of licensed and certified appraisers in all 50 states, standing with a full array of products to save time and money in the home buying or refinance process.

About Equity Solutions:

Equity Solutions USA is a nationwide, independent provider of real estate valuation services, with a network of licensed and certified appraisers in all 50 states. It provides a full range of services to help ensure lenders meet the stringent regulatory compliance requirement in today’s market. Using the latest advances in technology with unparalleled customer service and industry expertise, Equity Solutions places costs and time at the core of its business strategy. Learn more at www.esusa.net.

