Global Anti-UV Cream Market Predicted to Generate a Significant Revenue during the Forecast Period, 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global anti-UV cream market is anticipated to register a high amount of revenue during the forecast period. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, other market dynamics, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Increasing Range of SPF in Anti-UV Cream is Likely to Increase the Global Anti-UV Cream Market

Increasing use of anti-UV creams in the cosmetic industry due to its skin protection quality is likely to drive the market of anti-UV creams, globally, in the coming forecast time. Anti UV-creams offer some beneficial effects on the skin like controlled rashes, anti-aging properties, controlled wrinkles, and more. These beneficial effects are also driving the growth of the global anti-UV cream market.

Many manufacturing companies are developing sunscreen of high SPF (Sun Protective Factor) number which denotes the power of the cream to reflect or absorb the harmful rays coming from the sun. The more is the number of SPF in a cream, the more it is effective in protecting the skin against the UV rays. Therefore, this factor is raising awareness among the people about the quality of the sunscreen and thus is helping the global anti-UV cream market flourish.

Increasing awareness among people regarding their skin health is also a contributing factor for the anti-UV market growth. Apart from protecting the skin from the harmful radiations, these creams also help in preventing skin disorders such as skin ulcers and skin cancers. This factor is also expected to facilitate the growth of the anti-UV cream market.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on type, application, and regional analysis.

Physical Sunscreen Sub-Segment is Expected to be the Most Lucrative

By type, physical sunscreen is the leading segment in the global anti-UV market because sunscreens block UV rays at the surface level and provide protection against both ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B rays coming from the sun. This is main reason behind the estimated growth of the sector during the forecast period.

Women Sub-Segment is Predicted to Become the Most Profitable

By application, women sub-segment is predicted to dominate the market of anti-UV cream in the projected period. The reason behind this growth is that women are habitually more concerned about their skin and are aware about the harmful effects of UV radiation on the skin.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

The anti-UV cream market is expected flourish at a dominating rate in the Asia-Pacific market in the forecast period. This is because geographically the region comes under the tropical zones. People in these countries require sunscreen to protect the skin against harmful sun rays and pollution when they go outdoor, especially in summer.

Key Players of the Market

The most prominent players of the market include -

LOreal

Proctor & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Revlon

Unilever

Avon Products

Edgewell Personal Care

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Clarins Group

Estee Lauder

Coty

Amway

Lotus Herbals

These players are focusing on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth. For instance, in August 2019, Beiersdorf has successfully completed the acquisition of the iconic sun care brand Coppertone. With the acquisition of the Coppertone brand, Beiersdorf is further expanding its leading position in the global sun care business. Coppertone, a brand that is synonymous with sunscreen in the United States, generated sales of €181 million in 2018.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

