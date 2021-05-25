Resolutions of the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

English Lithuanian

Resolutions of AB “Linas” Repeated Annual General Meeting of Shareholders dated on 25 May 2021:



1. To consider of having the Company’s shares removed from NASDAQ OMX Vilnius stock exchange and suspension of public offer of shares. To authorize the head of the Company - the Director with the right to sub-delegate to another person, after the implementation of the official offer, to submit to the supervisory authority a request and other documents necessary for the decision to cease to consider the Company as the issuer. To approve UAB “Verslo dizainas” (code 302529076) as a legal person which will submit the official offer for the purchase of shares of the Company.

