Department Store Returns to Celebros Search by Bridgeline

WOBURN, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced a long-standing Northern Irish department store has returned to Celebros Search by Bridgeline.



The department store offers gifts, shoes, jewelry and clothing for men, women and children in Northern Ireland. At the heart of their family-owned business is their main store which employs over 200 people. The business is committed to providing their customers with genuine and honest service. Their superb online store was even the winner of the 2020 Digital Business Award Ireland.

Due to COVID-related store closures, the department store had a larger budget for their online stores. As a former Celebros customer, they were thrilled to see all of the improvements made to the intelligent search capabilities and didn’t hesitate to re-join the Bridgeline family.

“We know that the pandemic store shutdowns have been difficult for any brick-and-mortar business,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “We’re glad that we can help this former customer regain business online and recapture lost revenue with a stellar digital experience.”