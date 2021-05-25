Axele and Quality Transport Deliver “Dealing with Data Overload” at TCA Safety Meeting

DALLAS, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, and its customer, Quality Transport, will present "Dealing with Data Overload" at the 40th Annual Safety & Security Division meeting of the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). "Dealing with Data Overload" will cover how transportation technology collects and records data from ELDs, telematics devices, cameras, and other safety products that carriers can use to identify trends, uncover bottlenecks, and make more informed decisions.



Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development at Axele, and Amanda Schuier, Senior Vice President of Quality Transport, a TCA member company, will present at the TCA Safety Meeting in St. Louis on June 6 – 8th, 2021. “Dealing with Data Overload” is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 1:30 pm and again on Tuesday, June 8 at 8:00 am.

“In our connected world, virtually every piece of technology generates data that can be collected, analyzed, and used to improve operations,” said Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Axele. “We look forward to sharing our expertise and experiences with the audience at the TCA Safety Meeting.”

Amanda Schuier will share her experiences in dealing with data overload. She is a strategic senior-level sales and operations expert in the trucking industry. At Quality Transport, a local, regional, and over-the-road dry van carrier based in Freeport, IL, she uses the Axele TMS and various technologies to manage the business and evaluate how the company is pacing against revenue goals. Amanda has been able to make operational changes to improve productivity through automated processes. Amanda’s presentation will focus on the problems she set out to solve with technology at Quality Transport, how she approached implementation and adoption, and how the result helps her “cut through the noise” and zero in on actionable insights.

Ryan Camacho has worked for several high-profile logistic software companies, such as Oz Development, Descartes System Group, Kuebix, and Trimble. He has developed a tremendous amount of software and transportation industry expertise with many years in this space. He has held positions from the ground up to leadership positions, including customer support manager, software developer, implementation specialist, executive sales representative, senior sales engineer, and director of product management. At Axele, Ryan drives strategy and product evolution of the Axele Transportation Management System; the first SaaS-based TMS built explicitly for the small-to-midsized full truckload carriers.

TCA’s Annual Safety & Security Division Meeting has consistently brought truckload carrier safety professionals together to discuss problems, share ideas, and seek solutions to make their businesses and roads safer. In addition to specialized educational sessions developed by safety officers, attendees enjoy several networking opportunities, learning about the latest products and services in the exhibit hall, a first timers’ orientation, receptions, and several meals together.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

