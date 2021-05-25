Dynacor Presents a Message From the President and CEO on ESG (Environmental Social and Governance) Matters

English French

MONTREAL, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), is pleased to provide an ESG (environmental social and governance) message to all stakeholders from Jean Martineau, President and CEO of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

In his message to stakeholders, Jean Martineau stated:

“We are very pleased to present our first 2020 ESG Sustainability Report with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, through which we want all our stakeholders to see the major results of our economic, environmental, and social performance for 2019 and 2020 in a transparent manner.

Our vision is to leverage the strength of our business model and create value in everything we do for our stakeholders. For our clients, we seek to offer processing options for artisanal and small-scale gold miners that are environmentally and socially responsible. In the communities where we operate, we seek to act responsibly and create positive economic impacts. For our employees, we seek to create safe and favorable work environments, supporting their development and performance. For the environment, we seek continuous improvement, investing in sustainable innovations to reduce our impact on future generations. Finally, for our shareholders, we seek to promote sales development, revenue growth, and higher returns on investment.

After a sustained growth of 25 years, we have positioned ourselves as a leader in the processing of gold minerals that we buy from Artisanal and Small Miners (ASM) that are duly registered or in the process of formalization. With our operations in Peru, we generate value in a responsible manner for the Corporation and our stakeholders.

In 2020, we certainly experienced one of the most serious economic and health crises of recent times due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. In Peru, this led us to adopt unprecedented restrictive measures, since the mining and industrial sectors were among the most affected by the pandemic. After discontinuing all operations for three months (from March 16th to June 5th), Dynacor successfully resumed mineral purchasing and processing activities, generating profits immediately.

Considering the unique situation caused by the pandemic, the joint effort of the Dynacor team, comprised of 375 employees (Canada and Peru), has allowed us, once again, to achieve encouraging results. I appreciate the work of our team and thank the shareholders for their trust, especially in 2020.

The development of our ESG activities is based on our corporate values, as well as: Code of Conduct, Compliance System for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism, Occupational Health and Safety System, Environmental Management System, Compensation Policy, among others.

In 2020, our revenues exceeded US$101 million. At Dynacor, we are committed to the continued promotion of ESG, local employment in Chala (Arequipa) and other regions of Peru, and to increase hiring in the communities we operate. Our purchases in this region reached US$ 27.5 million.

Our ESG and social commitment has allowed us to make investments, as a corporation and through the PX Impact® Program thanks to our PXImpact sponsors in Europe, in the amount of US$ 313,473 in infrastructure and diverse aids in the communities of influence, during the reporting period.

For the preservation and care of the environment, we have environmental management instruments included in our Environmental Management System (EMS). During 2020, we carried out our first inventory of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. This provided us with information related to the total GHG emissions generated in 2019, which will be our baseline year, and will allow us to measure the evolution of our emissions over time. We have also implemented other environmental indicators related to waste management, water consumption, energy consumption, and emissions.

While the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose global challenges, we expect them to decrease with the start of vaccination. Also, we are confident that this year will be successful, with an expected sales increase of almost 50% compared to 2020, and with the execution of projects that we were unable to carry out last year.

I am confident that we will achieve all our outlined projections and objectives can be met thanks to the work of every one of the employees, who are the architects of the company’s growth. Therefore, I express my gratitude for the effort and dedication in their work. We will also continue to work hard to contribute to the development of our communities.

Finally, I encourage you to review our 2020 ESG Sustainability Report, which details the results of our company’s management.”

ESG Sustainability Report: https://www.dynacor.com/esg-data/

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner’s communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

