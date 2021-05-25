Medical Cannabis Market Size, Share 2021 Growing Rapidly at a CAGR of 25.16% with Industry Trends, Application Outlook, Revenue, and Opportunities by Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Extractas

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report by Data Bridge Market Research on “Medical Cannabis Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” offers detailed coverage of the industry and main market trends with historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Medical Cannabis by geography. This report also studies the Medical Cannabis market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, and distributors. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, based on application, type, and geography.



DBMR analyses that the Medical Cannabis Market is growing at a CAGR of 25.16% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 is expected to reach USD 67,354.01 million by 2028. Increased medical use and legalization of cannabis is acting as a driver for the medical cannabis market.

Overview: Cannabis is a psychoactive drug that is derived from the cannabis plant of the Cannabaceae family. For several years, it has been used medicinally and has wide range of applications in treatment of various diseases including chronic pain, cancer, depression, diabetes, arthritis, glaucoma, epilepsy, migraines, AIDS and Alzheimer’s among others.

The increased usage of cannabis in the cosmetic products can be seen as a driver for the medical cannabis market. Complex regulatory structure for usage of cannabis is a restraint for the medical cannabis market. Novel product development with increased R & D activities may act as an opportunity for the medical cannabis market. The rise of marijuana black market is a challenge for the medical cannabis market.

Global Medical Cannabis Market 2021 Report encompasses an infinite knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is obtained from SWOT analysis. By applying market intelligence for this Medical Cannabis Industry Report, industry expert’s measure strategic options, summarize successful action plans, and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions.

Leading Players Covered in Medical Cannabis Market are:

Tilray

Elixinol Global Limited

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Extractas

Peace Naturals Project Inc.

BOL Pharma

PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L'ORÉAL)

Vermont Hemp Health

Discover Health LLC

ENDOCA

Pacific roots

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

Aurora Cannabis

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Harmony

Pure Ratios

MARY’s nutritionals

Bioactive Solutions, Inc.

Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

EcoGen Biosciences

Althea Company Pty Ltd (A Subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings Limited)

Apothecanna

Zenabis Global Ltd

Cresco Labs

IDT Australia

MEDIFARM

…

Scope of the Report

The report scope combines detailed research of Medical Cannabis Market 2021 with the apprehension given in the advancement of the industry in certain regions. The top companies report is designed to contribute to our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players. Besides, information on the performance of different companies, profit, gross margin, strategic initiative, and more are presented through various resources such as tables, charts, and infographics.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Important Features that are Under Offering & Key Highlights of The Report:

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Cannabis Market

If you are involved in the COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Medical Cannabis industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It is vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports, we can provide customization according to your requirement.

The report involves an extensive study of the data available for the Medical Cannabis market during the historical period, 2021-2028, and makes a robust assessment of the market performance and trend for the base year, 2021. It is an in-depth analysis report of the market that offers vital insights on industry growth opportunities and development, drivers, challenges, and restraints for the Medical Cannabis Market during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

A regional, country and level analysis of all the Medical Cannabis segments is done in the report. Qualitative and quantitative analysis of Medical Cannabis market scenarios as per the geographical regions and performance of its different regions is provided in the report. Furthermore, the report highlights specifications and challenges, including multiple methodologies to extract accurate data figures and facts, detailed interviews, and studies the competitive landscape of the Medical Cannabis market.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and market size

The medical cannabis market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on the product, source, species, derivatives, application, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oil, medical cannabis capsules, patch, whole flower, ground flower, vape pen, dried medical cannabis, creams & moisturizer, mask & serum, cleanser and others. In 2021, oil segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.



On the basis of source, the medical cannabis market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.



On the basis of species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid. In 2021, cannabis indica segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increased medicinal use of cannabis.



On the basis of derivatives, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol, cannabigerol (CBG) and others. In 2021, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to increasing demand of medical marijuana products in the market.



products in the market. On the basis of application, the medical cannabis market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, appetite loss, cancer, epilepsy, autism, mental health conditions, multiple sclerosis, pain management, nausea, muscle spasms, arthritis, elevate mood, depression and sleep disorders, anxiety and others. In 2021, Alzheimer’s disease segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing R&D activities.



On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others. In 2021, oral solutions and capsules segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Continued…



The market research report also offers information on potential investment opportunities, strategic growth market analysis, and probable threats that will adhere to the client to systematically and creatively plan out the business models and strategies. The critical data analysis in the Medical Cannabis market report is laid out in an upright way. This means that the information is represented in form of infographics, statistics, and uncomplicated graphs to make it an effortless and time-saving task for the client.

Growth of the overall trust and corporate service market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2028, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The scope of the Medical Cannabis Market Report has a wide spectrum extending from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost, and profit of the specified market regions. The numerical data is supported by statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, BCG matrix, SCOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis. The statistics are depicted in a graphical format for a clear picture of facts and figures.

The generated report is strongly based on primary research, interviews with top executives, news sources, and information insiders. Secondary research techniques are utilized for better understanding and clarity for data analysis.

The report offers an accurate representation of the geographical scope of the Medical Cannabis Market, inclusive of graphical details of popular growth hotspots and performance of the various products and services aligning with end-user preferences and priorities.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

(Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

(China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.) Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

(Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.



Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.



Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.



Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.



Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.



Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.



Key Findings of the Research Study



Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.



