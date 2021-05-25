Frontline Education Announces Market-Leading Enhancements to Human Capital Management Solutions with Advanced Connectivity and Visibility to Reduce Administrative Burden for K-12 Districts

Malvern, PA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of K-12 school administration software, today announced significant enhancements to Frontline’s human capital management solutions with a focus on connectivity and employee lifecycle management. Frontline’s human capital management suite provides powerful and connected solutions, replacing complex and time-consuming processes that required districts to access data across multiple disparate systems. With this release, districts leveraging Frontline solutions can manage critical employee information across their recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth and human resource management solutions in one central location.

“K-12 districts across the country continue to face unprecedented challenges including learning loss, teacher shortages and funding decisions that add complexity to their existing roles and responsibilities. Now more than ever, adaptability as well as proper time and resource management is critical to every district’s success,” said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. “Frontline’s human capital management solutions help districts maximize their resources, increasing the impact and effectiveness of each HR interaction and support the enhancement of their programs from recruitment to retirement.”

Frontline’s human capital management solutions provide K-12 leaders with improved functionality and greater visibility into the most important activities across schools and districts, increasing efficiencies in employee records management, mitigating risks and ensuring compliance for educators and school staff. At the heart of the suite is Frontline Central, a connected workflow and form automation solution that enables data-driven decision-making and reduces time spent on manual administrative work. Frontline Central makes it easy to onboard new employees and manage employee records with a single point of entry for demographics shared across all HCM solutions. Additional value to Frontline Education clients includes eliminating duplicate entry and discrepancies, managing the annual contract renewals, and providing employees with self-service capabilities.

“We had to generate many complex reports and spent a lot of time going back through individual employee files to make updates. We needed a more efficient, connected system to maximize our resources and expedite our processes,” said Amy Vaughan, Human Resources Clerk and Marlee Bertram, Deputy Payroll Clerk of Grayson County School District. “Frontline gives us a comprehensive view of all employees and staff with proactive notifications to keep our records current as well as comparative data and historical information to support our budget and planning needs. We are excited to get everyone on the same page and significantly cut down our time to input and manage our employees.”

Frontline Education continues to anticipate and adapt to the evolving human capital management needs of the K-12 education community, including more than 9500 districts nationwide. As the centralized hub for employee information and workflows across Frontline’s human capital management solutions, the enhancements to Frontline Central streamline employee lifecycle management and allow district leaders to spend more time engaged with their educators, students and staff.

“We are committed to continuous innovation across Frontline’s human capital management solutions, further strengthening the capabilities and functionality in Frontline Recruiting & Hiring, Frontline Absence & Time, Frontline Professional Growth and Frontline HRMS (human resources management system) to address critical K-12 needs,” said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer of Frontline Education. “By eliminating inefficient workflows and duplicate data entry, expediting form completion and facilitating compliance, our goal is to streamline school administration processes, return time and resources to school staff and help place a qualified teacher in every classroom to support student growth and improve outcomes.”

About Frontline Education:

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software and services purpose-built for K-12 to support the growth of people and optimize the management of processes. With solutions for human capital management, student management, and business operations, Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights for greater efficiency, productivity, and performance resulting in more time for initiatives that matter to the education community.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, payroll, benefits and financial management. Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools, millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, PA, with offices in Roseville, CA; Salinas, CA; Naperville, IL; Andover, MA; Walled Lake, MI; New York, NY; Rockville Centre, NY; Brecksville, OH; Austin, TX and Plano, TX as well as a growing remote workforce.

